US-Iraqi Joint Raid Eliminates 15 ISIS Fighters in Western Iraq

A joint military operation conducted by American and Iraqi forces resulted in the deaths of 15 members of the Islamic State group in western Iraq, according to a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday. The raid, carried out early Thursday morning, specifically targeted ISIS leaders and saw seven US troops injured in the process.

No Civilian Casualties Reported

The operation, described by CENTCOM on social media platform X, led to “the death of 15 ISIS operatives” and notably reported “no indication of civilian casualties.” The statement highlighted that the ISIS members were heavily armed, equipped with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive ‘suicide’ belts. Iraqi forces have continued to search and secure the areas targeted in the raid, with CENTCOM specifying that the action took place in western Iraq.

US Troops Injured During the Raid

During the operation, five US troops sustained injuries in combat, while two others were hurt in falls, according to a defense official. One of the wounded was evacuated for medical treatment, alongside one of the personnel injured in a fall. All seven injured troops are currently in stable condition.

CENTCOM reiterated its commitment to combating ISIS, stating, “ISIS remains a threat to the region, our allies, as well as our homeland. US CENTCOM alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists.”

Ongoing US-Iraq Talks on Troop Presence

This raid comes amid ongoing discussions between Baghdad and Washington concerning the continued presence of anti-jihadist coalition forces in Iraq. Although Iraq has expressed a desire for a complete withdrawal of foreign forces, no specific timeline has been publicly disclosed. Currently, the United States maintains approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq and an additional 900 in Syria, as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State group.

Rising Threats Amid Regional Tensions

Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have faced numerous attacks, including drone and rocket fire, particularly in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza that began in early October. This violence has drawn in Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East, heightening tensions in the region.

In recent months, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed groups, has claimed responsibility for about 175 rocket and drone attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria. In response, US forces have conducted several retaliatory strikes against these militant factions in both countries.

Recent Operations Against Militant Leaders

Thursday’s operation follows closely on the heels of another significant action, where US forces eliminated a senior leader of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated group in Syria just a week earlier.