A US judge has dismissed the federal case against President-elect Donald Trump related to his alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election. This comes after Special Counsel Jack Smith filed motions in Washington, DC, and Atlanta to dismiss not only the election interference case but also the case concerning Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.

Federal Election Interference Case Dismissed

On November 26, 2024, following motions from Special Counsel Jack Smith, Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who had been presiding over the election interference case in Washington, agreed to dismiss the charges against Trump. The case was related to Trump’s attempts to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election results, a move that many saw as an attack on American democracy.

After Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, Trump continued to refuse to concede, falsely claiming that the election was “stolen.” His efforts culminated on January 6, 2021, when, as the Senate was certifying the election results, Trump encouraged a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol. The goal was to disrupt the certification process and illegally alter the results in Trump’s favor.

Legal Arguments and Dismissal

The dismissal of the case was not a reflection of the merits of the charges but rather due to a longstanding Department of Justice (DoJ) policy that prevents the prosecution of a sitting president. Special Counsel Smith filed motions based on this policy, which maintains that a president cannot be prosecuted while in office. Smith emphasized that the decision to dismiss was based solely on this constitutional principle.

“The Department’s position is that the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated,” Smith explained in his filing to Judge Chutkan, according to CNN. “This outcome is not based on the merits or strength of the case against the defendant.”

Mishandling of Classified Documents Case

In addition to the election interference charges, Trump also faced legal scrutiny over the mishandling of classified documents. A large number of classified materials were found at Trump’s private residence in Florida after he left office in 2021. There have been reports suggesting that he used these documents for personal benefit, further complicating his legal troubles.

However, the dismissal of the election interference case, combined with the policy protecting a sitting president from prosecution, means that these legal battles will likely continue on hold until after Trump’s inauguration. This motion effectively brings to a close the federal proceedings related to these charges, leaving two major state cases still in play.

State Cases and Legal Implications

Although the federal cases have been dismissed, Trump still faces ongoing legal challenges at the state level. In New York, the Stormy Daniels case continues, and in Georgia, an election interference case remains active. As of now, the sentencing in the Daniels case has been delayed, but these state cases will proceed as normal, regardless of the dismissal of the federal charges.

Trump’s legal entanglements have already made history. He is the first former president to face criminal charges and the first felon to be inaugurated as president. As it stands, any further proceedings against him will be influenced by a Supreme Court ruling granting immunity to a sitting president for actions taken in an official capacity.