US Maintains Presence In Middle East As Israel Contemplates Reaction To Iran's Assault

According to CNN, citing Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the additional United States military assets deployed to the Middle East before Iran’s attack on Israel will remain in the region.

“As (Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin) has said, both publicly and privately, we don’t want to see escalation, but we obviously will take necessary measures to protect our forces in the region and as was demonstrated over the weekend, we’ll take necessary measures to defend Israel,” Ryder said.

Ryder’s remarks coincide with Israel’s deliberations on potential retaliation to Iran’s attack. Previously, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi pledged a response to the Iranian assault, affirming that any attack on Israel by Iran “will be met with a response.” “Iran sought to undermine the strategic capabilities of the State of Israel, a scenario unprecedented in the past,” Halevi stated while addressing troops at the Nevatim airbase, which was targeted in the strike.

“We were prepared in the ‘Iron Shield’ operation, this preparation brought Iran to also meet air superiority, which you expressed (manifested) very well,” he said, CNN reported.

Halevi said that Israel had intelligence of Iran’s strike since last Monday, adding that Israel is “very strong and knows how to deal with it on its own.”

Amid concerns about a potential Israeli response, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin conversed with the acting Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Youssef Al-Sabah, addressing Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel. An official statement emphasized that the US is not pursuing escalation.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Kuwaiti Acting Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior, His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Youssef Al-Sabah today to discuss the unprecedented attacks launched from Iranian territory and by Iran’s proxies in the region into Israel, and U.S. and coalition efforts to defend Israel,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

“The Secretary emphasized that while the United States does not seek escalation, we will continue to defend Israel and U.S. personnel. The Secretary reaffirmed the strong bilateral defense partnership between the United States and Kuwait,” he added.