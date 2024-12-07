Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

US Man Gets Death Threats After Viral Post Misidentify Him As Murderer Of UnitedHealthCare CEO, ‘This Could Get Me Killed’

Mannarino also shared screenshots of threatening messages he received as a result of the misidentification.

US Man Gets Death Threats After Viral Post Misidentify Him As Murderer Of UnitedHealthCare CEO, ‘This Could Get Me Killed’

Joey Mannarino, a U.S. political commentator, has revealed he is receiving death threats after a viral social media post falsely identified him as the suspect in the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

The post, shared on X by a satirical account, included Mannarino’s picture alongside the image of the actual suspect, with the caption: “Possible match for the United Healthcare CEO assassin identified! Do you recognise this person?” The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 19.4 million views.

Mannarino: This could get me killed

Mannarino responded on X, “How is this allowed? This could get me killed.” He also shared screenshots of threatening messages he received as a result of the misidentification. One of the messages, he noted, targeted his family and demanded action against the post.

The account behind the viral post defended it as satire, describing its content as “brutal sarcasm.” However, many users condemned the post for being reckless and potentially dangerous. “This is disgusting and could ruin lives,” one user commented, while another urged Mannarino to pursue legal action.

Murder of Brian Thompson

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed on December 4 in Manhattan during what authorities have described as a “targeted attack.”

The 50-year-old executive was gunned down outside the Hilton Midtown hotel, where the company’s annual investors meeting was being held. The masked assailant fled the scene, and the investigation into the murder remains ongoing.

ALSO READ: Storm Darragh Hits Wales: Red Warning For 91 mph Winds, UK Christmas Events Canceled – DETAILS

Filed under

Brian Thompson death UnitedHealthcare UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

Advertisement

Also Read

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: A Global Phenomenon Ending On A $2.07 Billion High—How It Changed Concerts Forever?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: A Global Phenomenon Ending On A $2.07 Billion High—How It Changed...

Ahead Of Polls, Delhi Govt Promises Pay Hike To 22,000 Contractual DTC Staff

Ahead Of Polls, Delhi Govt Promises Pay Hike To 22,000 Contractual DTC Staff

Empowering Women In India: PM Modi Unveils LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana For Financial Inclusion

Empowering Women In India: PM Modi Unveils LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana For Financial Inclusion

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: A Global Phenomenon Ending On A $2.07 Billion High—How It Changed Concerts Forever?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: A Global Phenomenon Ending On A $2.07 Billion High—How It Changed

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox