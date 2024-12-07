US Man Gets Death Threats After Viral Post Misidentify Him As Murderer Of UnitedHealthCare CEO, ‘This Could Get Me Killed’

Mannarino also shared screenshots of threatening messages he received as a result of the misidentification.

Joey Mannarino, a U.S. political commentator, has revealed he is receiving death threats after a viral social media post falsely identified him as the suspect in the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

The post, shared on X by a satirical account, included Mannarino’s picture alongside the image of the actual suspect, with the caption: “Possible match for the United Healthcare CEO assassin identified! Do you recognise this person?” The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 19.4 million views.

Mannarino: This could get me killed

Mannarino responded on X, “How is this allowed? This could get me killed.” He also shared screenshots of threatening messages he received as a result of the misidentification. One of the messages, he noted, targeted his family and demanded action against the post.

How is this allowed? This can get me killed. https://t.co/bQTt0pxN3R — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) December 6, 2024

Due to this post, I’m receiving death threats like this one below from @smoking539675 in my inbox. This is not normal nor is this something someone should deal with as it puts my family and myself at risk. Someone must be held to account. pic.twitter.com/8Cn1x452qx — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) December 6, 2024

The account behind the viral post defended it as satire, describing its content as “brutal sarcasm.” However, many users condemned the post for being reckless and potentially dangerous. “This is disgusting and could ruin lives,” one user commented, while another urged Mannarino to pursue legal action.

Murder of Brian Thompson

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed on December 4 in Manhattan during what authorities have described as a “targeted attack.”

The 50-year-old executive was gunned down outside the Hilton Midtown hotel, where the company’s annual investors meeting was being held. The masked assailant fled the scene, and the investigation into the murder remains ongoing.

ALSO READ: Storm Darragh Hits Wales: Red Warning For 91 mph Winds, UK Christmas Events Canceled – DETAILS