US Offers $25M Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro Just After His Sworn In Ceremony For Third Term

Maduro's inauguration ceremony, held on January 10, 2025, was tightly controlled, with limited media access and the absence of most foreign leaders.

The United States has intensified its stance against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, announcing a $25 million reward for information leading to his arrest just hours after he was sworn in for a third six-year term.

Only the presidents of Cuba and Nicaragua attended, reflecting Maduro’s increasingly isolated position on the global stage.

The international community, including the United States, the European Union, Canada, and several Latin American nations, has dismissed the July 28 election results, citing allegations of fraud and suppression.

Despite the widespread criticism, Maduro vowed to usher in a “period of peace, prosperity, equality, and a new democracy” during his third term.

He declared, “I swear by history, I swear by my life, and I will fulfil it.”

US Increases Pressure

The U.S. Department of State announced the reward for Maduro, citing narcotics and corruption charges dating back to 2020. Washington also offered rewards for Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello ($15 million) and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino ($15 million), both of whom are accused of facilitating Maduro’s alleged “narcoterrorism” activities.

Additionally, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on eight senior Venezuelan officials, including military and police leaders, as well as the heads of the stateowned oil company and airline. These sanctions target individuals accused of enabling Maduro’s “repression and subversion of democracy.”

Bradley Smith, acting Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, reaffirmed U.S. support for Venezuela’s opposition, stating, “The United States, together with our likeminded partners, stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan people’s vote for new leadership and rejects Maduro’s fraudulent claim of victory.”

International Condemnation

The U.S. announcement aligns with similar measures taken by the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union.

The UK imposed sanctions on 15 top Venezuelan officials, accusing them of undermining democracy and committing human rights violations. Foreign Secretary David Lammy described Maduro’s government as “fraudulent,” while Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly condemned his “shameless actions,” emphasizing that Canada would not tolerate the erosion of democratic processes.

The EU, which extended sanctions on Venezuela, also criticized Maduro’s regime for its lack of progress toward restoring democracy. A statement from the bloc emphasized its rejection of the president’s “lack of democratic legitimacy.”

Maduro’s Defense

Maduro and his administration have consistently rejected these accusations, blaming Venezuela’s economic collapse on what he calls “illegitimate and imperial” U.S.led sanctions.

Critics, however, argue that widespread corruption and economic mismanagement are the true causes of the nation’s crises.

His government issued an arrest warrant for exiled opposition leader Edmundo González who fled to Spain after the election and has been rallying international support against Maduro. The Venezuelan government has offered a $100,000 reward for Gonzàlez’s capture.

The escalating tensions highlight the international community’s divided approach to Venezuela. While countries like China, Russia, and Iran continue to support Maduro, many of Venezuela’s former allies, including Brazil and Colombia, have joined calls for democratic reform.

