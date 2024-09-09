US Republican Report Criticizes Biden’s Handling of Afghanistan Withdrawal

The report criticizes Biden for the swift withdrawal that led to chaos, including the death of 13 US service members in a Kabul airport suicide bombing.

A critical report released by US Republicans on September 9 scrutinizes President Joe Biden’s management of the 2021 troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The report revives debates over the US’ longest war, just months before the November presidential election.

Key points from the report include:

Chaos and Consequences : The report criticizes Biden for the swift withdrawal that led to chaos, including the death of 13 US service members in a Kabul airport suicide bombing and the Taliban’s rapid retaking of the capital.

: The report criticizes Biden for the swift withdrawal that led to chaos, including the death of 13 US service members in a Kabul airport suicide bombing and the Taliban’s rapid retaking of the capital. Accusations of Mismanagement : Written by Republicans from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the report accuses Biden of failing to mitigate the withdrawal’s consequences and of proceeding with the withdrawal based on personal convictions rather than security advice or the Doha agreement’s conditions.

: Written by Republicans from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the report accuses Biden of failing to mitigate the withdrawal’s consequences and of proceeding with the withdrawal based on personal convictions rather than security advice or the Doha agreement’s conditions. The Doha Agreement: The report highlights that the Doha agreement, signed by former President Donald Trump in February 2020, did not involve the Afghan government. It alleges Biden did not enforce the deal’s conditions or secure a ceasefire.

Democratic Response:

White House and Democratic Criticism : White House spokesperson Sharon Yang dismissed the report as biased and based on selective facts. She emphasized that Biden inherited a challenging situation due to Trump’s deal with the Taliban, which necessitated either intensifying the conflict or ending it.

: White House spokesperson Sharon Yang dismissed the report as biased and based on selective facts. She emphasized that Biden inherited a challenging situation due to Trump’s deal with the Taliban, which necessitated either intensifying the conflict or ending it. Timing and Critique: Democrats questioned the timing of the report and pointed out that previous investigations have placed blame on both the Trump and Biden administrations. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized the timing, suggesting it was politically motivated.

The report comes amid heightened political tension, with Trump recently visiting Arlington National Cemetery and creating controversy by posing for photos with families of fallen soldiers.

MUST READ: Israel Strikes Central Syria: 7 Dead And 15 Injured