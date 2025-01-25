Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
US Senate Confirms Pete Hegseth As Defense Secretary, Breaking 50-50 Tie With VP’s Vote

Pete Hegseth has been confirmed as the US Defense Secretary after a close vote in the Senate, with Vice President JD Vance breaking a 50-50 tie.

US Senate Confirms Pete Hegseth As Defense Secretary, Breaking 50-50 Tie With VP’s Vote


Pete Hegseth, former Fox News host and National Guard veteran, has officially been confirmed as the United States Defense Secretary, following a narrow Senate vote on Friday. The vote was tied at 50-50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the decisive vote in favor of Hegseth’s confirmation. This outcome marks a significant moment in the Trump administration, as it reflects the President’s ability to push controversial nominees through the Senate, with most Senate Republicans backing Hegseth despite the scrutiny surrounding his past.

Hegseth, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in November, had faced intense opposition during his confirmation process, primarily due to allegations related to sexual assault and financial mismanagement at two veterans’ organizations. Despite this, Hegseth strongly denied the allegations, addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier this month, where he stated, “I am not a perfect person, but redemption is real.” Hegseth emphasized his desire to restore the Pentagon’s “warfighting ethos,” an assurance that helped him secure backing from many Senate Republicans.

A Princeton and Harvard graduate, Hegseth, at 44 years old, is considered part of a new generation of veterans, coming of age post-9/11. His rise to prominence as a Fox News anchor gave him a well-known conservative platform. However, his lack of political experience raised questions when Trump tapped him for the Pentagon role.

During the confirmation hearings, Hegseth faced detailed questioning about a 2017 incident in which a woman accused him of sexual assault at a Republican conference in California. Hegseth denied the accusation, claiming the encounter was consensual. Though he later paid $50,000 to the woman as part of a non-disclosure agreement, he maintained his innocence. Furthermore, allegations of financial mismanagement and drinking on the job at Concerned Veterans of America, a veterans’ charity, were dismissed by Hegseth as part of a “coordinated smear campaign” by left-wing opponents. He further promised to abstain from alcohol if confirmed as Defense Secretary.

Additionally, Hegseth’s confirmation was marred by allegations from his former sister-in-law, who accused him of being abusive to his second wife, declaring him “unfit” for the role. Hegseth vehemently denied these accusations, further complicating his confirmation journey. Despite the controversies, Hegseth’s nomination advanced through the Senate Armed Services Committee on a party-line vote, leading to Thursday’s procedural vote and Friday’s final confirmation.

His confirmation signals Trump’s enduring influence within the Republican Party and the GOP-led Senate’s willingness to support his nominees even in the face of serious controversies. Following Hegseth’s confirmation, the Senate will turn its attention to other contentious Cabinet picks, including Kash Patel for FBI director, Tulsi Gabbard for director of the Office of National Intelligence, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services.

This confirmation reflects both the partisan divide in the Senate and the larger political climate under the Trump administration, where contentious figures are sometimes able to secure key positions despite significant public scrutiny.

