US-South Korea Alliance Remains Focused on North Korea, But Flexibility for Regional Threats Discussed

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the US-South Korea alliance remains focused on deterring North Korea, but may allow flexibility for regional threats. South Korea emphasizes non-nuclear stance and defense readiness.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 13:53:15 IST

SEOUL, Nov 4, 2025 – The strong emphasis of maintaining a deterrent posture against North Korea remains, but U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth insisted he was putting some degree of “flexibility” into the response of U.S. Forces to the defense of the U.S. continent – outside of responding to any potential issues that may arise in the region, in a press conference on Tuesday.

Hegseth made the comments, of course, with Koreas Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back during his visit to South Korea, including a visit to the demilitarized zone along the North Korea – South Korea border.

U.S. Troops May Operate Beyond Korean Peninsula

In a press conference, Hegseth noted the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea are primarily for the protection of the U.S. and its allies against nuclear-capable North Korea. 

“But there’s no doubt that flexibility for regional contingency is something we would take a look at,” Hegseth referenced when indicating that U.S. forces may operate outside of the Korean Peninsula if so determined, as well as potential scenarios with China or other regional threats.

South Korea’s Growing Defense Role

Defense Minister Ahn joined Hegseth at the DMZ Monday to see military displays. Over the last 20 years, South Korea has bolstered its own defense capabilities and has approximately 450,000 active troops, as well as plans to be in command of combined wartime efforts with the Americans.

Even as U.S. talk of broader troop flexibility gains traction, South Korea has consistently refused to change the role of the American forces in South Korea.

Ship Maintenance and Regional Readiness

Hegseth stated that the two agreed on South Korea maintaining and repairing U.S. ships. This is a significant step that will allow the ships to remain in the region, prepared for rapid redeployment if necessary.

Expansion of Nuclear-Powered Submarines and Defense Spending

The U.S. has expressed support for South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarine initiative, Hegseth remarked: “President Trump wants our allies to have the best capabilities. Korea has been a model ally, and he is open to discussions regarding opportunities to make sure they have the best capabilities, both for their own defenses and in conjunction with us.”

South Korea has indicated it could have a nuclear-powered submarine by the mid 2030s with fuel from the U.S., though the defense secretary did not comment about Trump’s approvals.

No Plans for Nuclear Weapons from South Korea

Hegseth asked if he is worried about South Korea potentially developing its own nuclear weapons.

In response, Ahn reiterated that South Korea is a nation that has signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“So there will be no weapons in the Korean Peninsula .” He restarted.

 Allies Talk About Ongoing Summary Communique

Hegseth stated that the U.S. and South Korea are still working on a joint communique about things like defense spending and other military matters including early discussions to encourage South Korea to begin spending more on defensive capability.

INPUTS FROM REUTERS.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 1:53 PM IST
