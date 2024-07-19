US Steps Up: $203 Million Aid Boost For Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis

On Thursday, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations announced nearly $203 million in new humanitarian aid for Sudan, stressing that while this funding is substantial, it alone cannot resolve what she labeled as “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.” She called on other countries to honor their financial commitments made at a donors conference in Paris in April, where over $2.1 billion was pledged for Sudan. However, U.S. envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield highlighted that only approximately a quarter of these promised funds have been disbursed three months following the conference.

Escalation of Conflict in Sudan

In April 2023, Sudan plunged into turmoil as longstanding tensions between the military and the notorious paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, erupted into violent conflict in Khartoum, the capital city. This devastating conflict has since escalated, particularly affecting western Darfur, resulting in the deaths of over 14,000 people and injuries to 33,000 others, as reported by the United Nations. It has also triggered the world’s largest displacement crisis, with more than 11 million individuals compelled to flee their homes.

Total U.S. Humanitarian Aid to Sudan

Thomas-Greenfield announced that Thursday’s contribution brings total U.S. humanitarian aid to Sudan to $1.6 billion since September 2023, establishing the United States as Sudan’s primary donor. “We hope this new round of aid serves as a call to action for others to follow,” she said.

The ambassador stated that the additional $203 million will be allocated towards food supplies, shelters, schools, and healthcare services, as well as providing cash assistance to refugees to support their rental payments. She also highlighted that these funds will aid neighboring countries, which have received over 2 million Sudanese refugees.

The U.S. mission to the U.N. reported that Thomas-Greenfield briefed U.N. diplomats on the severe hunger crisis in Sudan, where a record 25 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity. Additionally, a recent report from the U.N. global network monitoring famine threats indicated that 755,000 people in Sudan are at risk of famine in the upcoming months. United Nations human rights experts have reported that both factions have employed food scarcity and starvation as tools of warfare.

Humanitarian Situation in Central Darfur

Reflecting on her experience, Thomas-Greenfield recounted her visit to a hospital in Chad operated by the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders: “Children were so weak they lacked the energy to even cry.” According to Mercy Corps, a global humanitarian organization, an alarming nine out of ten children in central Darfur are currently suffering from life-threatening malnutrition. Despite challenges in negotiating access with armed groups, the World Food Program has managed to deliver aid to the region in recent months.

Diplomatic Efforts and Peace Negotiations

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that the United States remains committed to diplomatic efforts aimed at holding accountable those responsible for the violence and fostering a peace agreement between the warring factions. Last week, representatives from both sides met separately in Geneva with Ramtane Lamamra, the personal envoy of the U.N. Secretary-General. These discussions centered on exploring options for local cease-fires to protect civilians.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric reported late Thursday that Ramtane Lamamra and his team have been actively engaging separately with each delegation throughout this week. Their discussions have focused on humanitarian aid and the safeguarding of civilians. Dujarric added that the talks are anticipated to wrap up by Friday. These discussions represent the second effort to deescalate tensions, following a breakdown in talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the end of last year.

