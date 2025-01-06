US To Lift Restrictions For Enhanced Nuclear Cooperation With India

US to lift nuclear cooperation barriers with India, marking a historic step in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing clean energy and defense.

In a significant step toward strengthening US-India relations, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Monday that the US will remove long-standing regulations preventing cooperation between key Indian nuclear entities and American companies. This decision marks a major advancement in fulfilling the promises of the 2005 civil nuclear agreement, which was initially hindered by regulatory challenges.

Sullivan made the announcement during his address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi after meetings with Indian officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He emphasized that this move would mark a new chapter in US-India relations, moving away from past frictions and creating fresh opportunities for collaboration in civil nuclear energy, science, and technology.

The regulations in question had restricted key Indian nuclear entities, including the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, from partnering with US companies. Sullivan described the removal of these barriers as a historic step in building a deeper and more transparent partnership between the two nations.

This announcement is part of a broader effort to enhance cooperation in clean energy, artificial intelligence, and defense. Sullivan also highlighted the growing defense ties between the two countries, which have evolved dramatically over the past two decades.

As both nations look ahead to a future of greater collaboration, the focus remains on building resilient and sustainable energy solutions, strengthening global security, and tackling challenges such as China’s industrial strategies.

ALSO READ: 26 Myanmarese Nationals Deported Under CM N Biren Singh’s Directive