26 Myanmarese Nationals Deported Under CM N Biren Singh’s Directive

In a firm stance against illegal migration, the government of Manipur took action on January 5, 2024, by deporting 26 Myanmarese nationals who had entered India through the state’s porous border. Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a late-night post on X, confirmed the deportation, stating, “A group of 26 Myanmarese nationals who entered India through Manipur’s porous border were deported to their home country today.”

While the government remains unwavering in its policy of not allowing illegal migrants to settle in Manipur, the Chief Minister also emphasized the state’s humanitarian responsibility. “The Government of Manipur reaffirms its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to those fleeing war, ensuring their care and dignified departure. However, the state maintains a firm stance against allowing illegal migrants to stay back in Manipur,” Singh added.

The deported individuals were handed over to Myanmar’s Immigration Authority in Tamu, Myanmar, on January 5, 2025, in a process overseen by CID (SB), District Officials, AR, and immigration officials.

This action highlights Manipur’s continued commitment to securing its borders while balancing the humanitarian needs of those affected by conflict in neighboring Myanmar. The state has consistently stated its determination to protect its citizens from the challenges posed by unchecked migration, while also ensuring that individuals fleeing violence are treated with dignity.

ALSO READ: #Lockdown Trends As HMPV Concerns Grow; Authorities Urge Calm