After The Return Of 26 Myanmar Nationals, Manipur Tightens Border Security

Manipur's government has sent 26 Myanmar nationals back to Myanmar through the Moreh border amid ongoing border clashes. The individuals had fled due to violence in Myanmar and were returned in accordance with immigration laws, showcasing the state's firm stance on infiltration. (Read more below)

Manipur government has returned 26 Myanmar nationals who had infiltrated into India through the state’s Manipur border. These individuals had sought refuge in Manipur, fleeing from the ongoing violent clashes in Myanmar. The return of these citizens was confirmed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday. According to Singh, the Myanmar nationals were sent back with “care and dignity” through the Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh, situated in Kangpokpi district.

The decision to send the 26 individuals back came amid rising tensions between the Meiti and Kuki-Jo communities in Manipur. In a tweet posted on his X handle, Chief Minister N Biren Singh reiterated that the state government has always maintained a firm stand against illegal infiltration. He emphasized that while the state had shown humanity towards those fleeing the ongoing war in Myanmar, the government would continue to take strong actions against any illegal infiltration.

This move is part of a broader effort by the Manipur government to manage border-related issues. The state government had made necessary medical arrangements for the Myanmar nationals during their stay and took all necessary steps to ensure the process complied with immigration laws. The authorities involved in the repatriation process confirmed that the entire operation was carried out with the support of relevant agencies and followed the required legal protocols.

The return of these Myanmar nationals follows similar actions taken by the state government in the past. Earlier, 115 Myanmar citizens had been sent back to their country through the same border. In March and June of last year, 77 and 38 people, respectively, were also returned. However, this decision has raised concerns among human rights organizations. A pro-democracy human rights group from Myanmar had previously appealed to the Manipur government to stop sending back Myanmar nationals, citing fears that they could be handed over to Myanmar’s military junta.

The Chief Minister did not disclose exactly when these individuals crossed into Manipur or the details surrounding their entry. However, it is widely known that many Myanmar nationals have been fleeing their country to escape the violence stemming from ongoing clashes between Myanmar’s military junta, rebel groups, and pro-democracy protesters.

The decision to send these Myanmar nationals back aligns with the demands of the Meiti community, which has called for action against illegal infiltrators, particularly those from the Kuki-Jo-Chin community residing in the state. With ongoing tensions in the region, the Manipur government’s stance against illegal migration continues to be a critical issue in maintaining the state’s stability and security.

ALSO READ: India Slams Pakistan Airstrikes On Afghanistan: Calls It ‘Old Habit to Blame Neighbours’