Monday, January 6, 2025
US-India Relations Strengthen: Jake Sullivan Addresses IIT-Delhi On Bilateral Progress

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reaffirmed the growing strength of US-India relations during an address at IIT-Delhi on Monday, emphasizing the significant progress achieved over the past four years. Lauding the deepening partnership under the Biden administration, Sullivan highlighted key initiatives driving the bilateral relationship to new heights. "US-India relations have fundamentally reached a […]

US-India Relations Strengthen: Jake Sullivan Addresses IIT-Delhi On Bilateral Progress

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reaffirmed the growing strength of US-India relations during an address at IIT-Delhi on Monday, emphasizing the significant progress achieved over the past four years. Lauding the deepening partnership under the Biden administration, Sullivan highlighted key initiatives driving the bilateral relationship to new heights.

“US-India relations have fundamentally reached a new level of cooperation in the last four years,” Sullivan said, commending the shared commitment between the two nations. He specifically cited the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) as a cornerstone of this collaboration. Launched in May 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, iCET focuses on joint efforts in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, and defence innovation.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to review the India-US global strategic partnership. Jaishankar expressed his gratitude for Sullivan’s role in strengthening bilateral ties, sharing on X (formerly Twitter), “Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years. Appreciated his personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger India-US partnership.”

In addition, Sullivan is scheduled to hold discussions with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to advance cooperation under iCET and review defence engagements. These talks underscore the commitment of both nations to bolster their collaboration in critical areas of mutual interest.

During his address, Sullivan also tackled pressing global challenges, making a pointed reference to China’s policies on critical technologies. “Interdependencies cannot be weaponised,” he remarked, aligning with India’s efforts to enhance strategic autonomy amid growing geopolitical tensions. His statement reflects the shared vision of the US and India in navigating complex global dynamics.

The US-India defence partnership has witnessed remarkable milestones, including a $4 billion agreement signed in October for 31 Predator drones. This deal is expected to enhance India’s military capabilities, particularly in securing its borders, further solidifying the defence relationship between the two nations.

Sullivan’s visit to India, coupled with the progress of initiatives like iCET, underscores the robust collaboration between the US and India, setting the stage for even greater achievements in technology, defence, and strategic partnerships.

ALSO READ: Atishi Breaks Down Over Ramesh Bidhuri’s Comments: ‘He Is Abusing An Old Man’

ajit doval jake sullivan S Jaishankar US-India Relations

