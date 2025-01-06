Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Atishi Breaks Down Over Ramesh Bidhuri’s Comments: ‘He Is Abusing An Old Man’

Delhi CM Atishi broke down at a press conference while condemning derogatory remarks made by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri. She said it was the lowest point in politics, mentioning personal attacks on her family. The comments have sparked outrage across political parties.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi broke down in tears on Monday while addressing a press conference regarding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s alleged derogatory remarks directed at her. Expressing her anguish, Atishi shared deeply personal emotions about the insult to her family.

“I want to tell Ramesh Bidhuri, my father was a teacher throughout his life, educating thousands of children from underprivileged families. Now he is 80 years old and so ill that he cannot walk without assistance,” Atishi said, her voice quivering with emotion.

She continued, “For the sake of elections, will you stoop so low as to abuse an old man? I never thought the politics of this country could degrade to such an extent.”

Atishi’s emotional outburst came after Bidhuri’s remarks at a BJP rally in Rohini, where he targeted her former surname. Bidhuri alleged that Atishi “changed her surname from Marlena to Singh” and questioned her character.

Controversial Remarks Spark Backlash

In a widely criticized statement, Bidhuri reportedly said, “This Marlena became Singh and changed her name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to join the corrupt Congress; Marlena changed fathers. Earlier she was Marlena; now she has become Singh. This is their character.”

His remarks drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, sparking outrage among opposition leaders and social activists alike.

Opposition Leaders Condemn Bidhuri

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce the remarks. “BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, contesting against Kejriwal in New Delhi, also criticized Bidhuri’s comments. “Ramesh Bidhuri has made such statements previously. The question arises against the BJP: Why has a person known for objectionable language been made a candidate for such an important seat? It is clear he will continue making such remarks,” Dikshit said.

A Pattern Of Provocation?

Bidhuri, known for his incendiary remarks, has sparked similar controversies in the past. His latest comments have not only drawn ire from rival political parties but have also raised questions about the BJP’s candidate selection process and its stance on political decorum.

Filed under

atishi Ramesh Bidhuri

