Dubai Police have initiated an investigation following the viral spread of a 13-second video that appears to show European tourists mocking an Arab woman while she is eating.

The footage, filmed in what is believed to be a Dubai restaurant, shows a woman dining while the camera briefly shifts to a second woman wearing a burka (a full-body covering worn by some Muslim women). The video also captures laughter from the tourists as the camera pans, although the conversation or context remains unclear.

🇦🇪 FLASH | La police de Dubaï a ouvert une enquête sur des touristes européens qui se moquaient d’une femme musulmane en burqa en train de manger. pic.twitter.com/yQxZwkujpH — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) January 4, 2025

Complaints Filed Against Tourists

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many viewers expressing their outrage. Users tagged Dubai Police and called for action, criticizing the behavior of the tourists for allegedly mocking the woman. In the UAE, there are strict cultural norms, especially regarding the filming of local women, and any recording without explicit consent is prohibited under local law.

Dubai Police’s Response

In response to the outcry, Dubai Police confirmed that the matter had been referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation. They thanked the public for bringing the issue to their attention.

The video has garnered significant attention, reaching 43 million views on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Cultural Sensitivity and Privacy Concerns

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about respecting local customs and privacy laws when visiting foreign countries.

One social media user emphasized the importance of respecting the culture and dignity of the region, while others suggested that privacy laws were clearly breached in this case.

The Dubai authorities’ prompt action reflects the city’s commitment to upholding its values and protecting the privacy of its citizens.

