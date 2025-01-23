Violence Erupts In Jamaican City Following Police Shooting Of Gang Leader

The streets of Spanish Town, Jamaica, have been plunged into turmoil following the police killing of Othneil “Thickman” Lobban, a notorious gang boss linked to the powerful One Order gang. The shooting has provoked a wave of violence, paralyzing the city as schools and businesses closed their doors and public transportation services were suspended.

Gunfire reverberated through the city on Thursday, and at least one business was set ablaze in the aftermath of Lobban’s death. The police have since arrested four individuals for blockading roads, and a curfew has been imposed to restrict movement until Friday evening. Christopher Phillips, the acting assistant commissioner of police for the area, assured the public that the authorities are working to maintain order. “We have things under control, we are not going to allow the kind of disorder that we have seen over Spanish Town,” Phillips said.

However, the city remains on edge, with police and soldiers patrolling eerily deserted streets. Residents have refrained from venturing out, while bus and taxi services have been halted. Reports indicate that during the pursuit of Lobban, local residents protested by blocking roads and damaging police vehicles. These events come in the wake of the government’s recent crackdown on gang violence, which included the declaration of a state of public emergency in several areas around Spanish Town on Tuesday.

The One Order gang, based in Spanish Town, has been a dominant force for over two decades, with a history of extortion, murder, and drug trafficking. Its longstanding rivalry with the Klansman gang has led to hundreds of deaths, further contributing to Jamaica’s staggering homicide rate—one of the highest globally. The gang is also believed to have political ties, being associated with the Jamaica Labour Party.

“St Catherine is the epicenter for criminal activities in Jamaica, and it is going to require strong and serious action on the ground to ensure that we have full control and that we don’t lose control,” Phillips stated.

Jamaica’s violent crime problem has been exacerbated by the fragmentation of older criminal organizations, a phenomenon highlighted in a recent United Nations report. Since the 2010 arrest of Christopher “Dudus” Coke, former leader of the Shower Posse gang, the island has seen a proliferation of smaller, less structured gangs competing for control of drug-trafficking routes. This decentralization has fueled increased violence.

In addition to gang-related violence, Jamaica faces scrutiny for its high rates of police killings, which Amnesty International has flagged as potentially including extrajudicial executions. This dual crisis—rampant gang violence and contentious law enforcement practices—has left many citizens concerned about further bloodshed in the aftermath of Lobban’s death.

As Spanish Town grapples with this volatile situation, its residents face an uncertain and fraught future, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive and sustained efforts to address Jamaica’s deep-rooted issues of crime and security.

ALSO READ: Senate Moves Forward With Hegseth As Trump’s Defense Secretary Despite Allegations