Senate Moves Forward With Hegseth As Trump’s Defense Secretary Despite Allegations

The Senate advanced the nomination of Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump’s defense secretary on Thursday, despite significant objections from Democrats and unease among some Republicans over his behavior and qualifications to lead the U.S. military.

The vote was largely along party lines, with a final tally of 51-49. Two Republicans, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, broke ranks with Trump and his allies, who have mounted an extensive public campaign to push Hegseth toward confirmation. The former combat veteran and Fox News host faces allegations of excessive drinking and aggressive actions toward women, which he has denied. A final vote on confirmation is expected Friday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer implored his colleagues to consider whether Hegseth is the best candidate to lead the U.S. military. “Is this the best man we have to lead the greatest military in the world?” Schumer asked.

Murkowski, in a lengthy statement, expressed concerns about Hegseth’s behavior, noting that it “starkly contrasts” with what is expected of military personnel. She also highlighted his past statements that women should not fill military combat roles, which Hegseth sought to temper during the confirmation process. “I remain concerned about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends to women currently serving and those aspiring to join,” Murkowski wrote on social media.

Collins appreciated Hegseth’s “courageous military service and his ongoing commitment to our service members and their families” but expressed concerns about his experience and perspective necessary to succeed in the job. She also noted that after a lengthy discussion with Hegseth, she was not convinced that his position on women serving in combat roles had changed.

Despite these concerns, most Republicans, who hold a 53-seat majority in the chamber, have signaled their support for Hegseth. Vice President JD Vance could be called in to break a tie vote if necessary. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed confidence in Hegseth’s qualifications, stating, “I am ironclad in my assessment that the nominee, Mr. Hegseth, is prepared to be the next secretary of defense.”

Hegseth’s nomination has been marred by allegations of misconduct, including claims that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Republican conference in California, which he has denied as a consensual encounter, and of heavy drinking at events when he led a veterans organization. A new claim emerged this week in an affidavit from a former sister-in-law who alleged that Hegseth was abusive to his second wife to the point that she feared for her safety. Hegseth has denied the allegation.

During his confirmation hearing, Hegseth dismissed the allegations as “smears” and emphasized his military credentials, vowing to bring a “warrior culture” to the top Pentagon post. He has promised not to drink on the job if confirmed.

