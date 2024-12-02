‘Violent Demonstration And Attack’: Bangladesh Asks For Thorough Investigation Into Agartala Mission Breach

Bangladesh has condemned the protest at its Assistant High Commission in Agartala by members of the Hindu Sangarsha Samiti. The incident has prompted calls for swift action and heightened security measures from both nations.

The Bangladesh government has expressed strong resentment over the protests carried out by members of the Hindu Sangarsha Samiti on the premises of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala on Monday. In response, Dhaka has called for immediate action and a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Safeguard diplomatic missions

In an official statement issued on Monday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh asked the Indian government to fulfill its obligations under the Vienna Convention, emphasizing the responsibility of the host nation to safeguard diplomatic missions.

#Bangladesh deeply resents the violent attack into 🇧🇩Assistant High Commission in Agartala | #India, this afternoon, vandalisation of the Mission premise and desecration of 🇧🇩Flag. pic.twitter.com/FfNYURJSEF — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@BDMOFA) December 2, 2024

“As the host government is responsible for protecting diplomatic missions from intrusion or damage, the government of Bangladesh urges the government of India to take swift action to address this incident, conduct a thorough investigation, and prevent any future acts of violence against Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions in India. This includes ensuring the safety and security of diplomats, non-diplomatic staff members, and their families,” the statement read.

India to enhance security for the Bangladesh High Commissions

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in a separate statement, described the attack as “deeply regrettable” and reiterated that “diplomatic and consular properties must not be targeted under any circumstances.” The ministry added that measures were being implemented to enhance security for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi as well as its Deputy and Assistant High Commissions across India.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry further noted that evidence indicates the attack was premeditated, with the protesters forcibly entering the premises after breaching the main gate. “In the process, and in the presence of local law enforcement, the protesters vandalized the flagpole, desecrated the national flag of Bangladesh, and caused property damage within the Assistant High Commission,” the ministry stated.

Bangladesh says “attack” violates the inviolability of diplomatic missions

The statement criticized the inaction of local police, who, according to the statement were tasked with protecting the premises but reportedly failed to contain the situation from the outset. The attack has left the mission’s staff with a “deep sense of insecurity,” according to the ministry.

The Bangladeshi government also pointed out that this incident follows a pattern, referencing a similar violent demonstration in Kolkata on November 28. “This heinous attack on a diplomatic mission and the desecration of the national flag of Bangladesh violate the inviolability of diplomatic missions as mandated by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961,” the statement concluded.

