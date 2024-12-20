Following the backlash, Juvinao addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter), issuing an apology. The incident has fueled discussions about accountability

During a Parliamentary session on December 17 focused on improving Colombia’s healthcare system, Bogotá Congresswoman Cathy Juvinao was caught on camera vaping.

In footage that quickly gained attention online, the Green Alliance Party representative was seen using a vape pen during the meeting. Upon realizing the camera was directed at her, Juvinao swiftly hid the device. The incident has since triggered widespread criticism across Colombia.

Following the backlash, Juvinao addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter), issuing an apology. She stated, “I apologize to the citizens for what happened yesterday in the plenary session. I will not join the bad examples currently dominating public discourse, and it will not be repeated. Rest assured that today I will continue to fight from the House with the same arguments and rigor as always.”

Colombian congresswoman and journalist, Kathy Juvinao, was caught vaping in the middle of the debate on the Health Reform. 😭 pic.twitter.com/HvN6uN6MuY — ︎🥽 (@whotfisjoeyy) December 19, 2024

The incident has fueled discussions about accountability. One user, Daniel Monroy, argued, “An apology is not enough. The law that was violated provides for sanctions, which should be enforced.” Another commented, “The real battle you need to fight is against your own vices. Seek help and rehabilitate yourself.”

The controversy has raised questions about the standards of public representatives and the message such actions convey during critical debates.