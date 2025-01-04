Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Virgin Australia Crew Member Allegedly Assaulted in Fiji; Suspect to Face Court

A man has been charged with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a Virgin Australia crew member in Fiji during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Virgin Australia Crew Member Allegedly Assaulted in Fiji; Suspect to Face Court

A man has been charged with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a Virgin Australia crew member in Fiji during the early hours of New Year’s Day. Acting police commissioner Juki Fong Chew confirmed that the accused was taken into custody on Wednesday and “will be produced in court on Monday.”

The incident occurred in Nadi, a popular tourist town on the western side of Viti Levu, where Virgin Australia crew members were celebrating New Year’s Eve. Alongside the alleged assault, a separate incident of robbery was also reported.

Fiji’s Deputy PM Speaks Out

“These alleged incidents are regrettable,” said Fiji’s deputy prime minister, Viliame R. Gavoka, in a statement. “Our thoughts and concerns are with [the alleged victims] and for their health and wellbeing.”

Gavoka further mentioned that a suspect known to the police had been questioned regarding the alleged sexual assault.

Hosanna Kabakoro, founder of the Indigenous-led South Pacific Foundation, which works to improve access to clean water in Fiji’s rural and maritime communities, expressed sympathy for the victims.

“The general feeling here in Fiji is that everyone feels so bad for the [alleged] victims,” Kabakoro said.

Tourism is a cornerstone of Fiji’s economy, contributing around 40% of the nation’s gross domestic product. Kabakoro acknowledged that the incidents have sparked concerns among locals. “For a country that’s as small as Fiji, that does rely as heavily on tourism as Fiji does, everyone is worried,” she added.

Virgin Australia’s Response

Virgin Australia confirmed that support staff were sent to Fiji following reports of the alleged assault and robbery involving three crew members. The crew, who were out celebrating in a nightclub in Nadi, were expected to return home by the end of the week.

Impact on Fiji’s Tourism-Dependent Economy

Nadi, known for its vibrant nightlife and status as a tourist hub, attracts thousands of visitors each year. However, such incidents can potentially tarnish the island nation’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

Fiji relies heavily on tourism, and such crimes are rare but significant in their potential impact on public perception. The local government and law enforcement have reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice for the victims while maintaining safety for visitors.

Court Proceedings Awaited

As the suspect faces court on Monday, further details about the case are expected to emerge. Fiji police have yet to release additional comments regarding the ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, the victims have received support from both Virgin Australia and local authorities. The alleged incidents underscore the importance of vigilance and safety measures for tourists and locals alike in such destinations.

ALSO READ: Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

Filed under

fiji Virgin Australia Crew Member

Advertisement

Also Read

Defamation Case: Rouse Avenue Court Grants One Week Time To Bansuri Swaraj To File Response

Defamation Case: Rouse Avenue Court Grants One Week Time To Bansuri Swaraj To File Response

PM Modi Inaugurates Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 : A Vision For Developed India

PM Modi Inaugurates Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 : A Vision For Developed India

Indian Americans Achieve Historic Representation in US House Of Representatives

Indian Americans Achieve Historic Representation in US House Of Representatives

Alcohol Consumption Increases The Risk of Seven Types of Cancer Says US Surgeon General

Alcohol Consumption Increases The Risk of Seven Types of Cancer Says US Surgeon General

Prayagraj Shivers Under Cold Wave As Devotees Endure Chilly Weather For Mahakumbh Rituals

Prayagraj Shivers Under Cold Wave As Devotees Endure Chilly Weather For Mahakumbh Rituals

Entertainment

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called My Mom From Bathroom Floor

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married To? Home Improvement Actor Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married To? Home Improvement Actor Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All The Lyrics From Rapper’s Freestyle

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox