A man has been charged with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a Virgin Australia crew member in Fiji during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

A man has been charged with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a Virgin Australia crew member in Fiji during the early hours of New Year’s Day. Acting police commissioner Juki Fong Chew confirmed that the accused was taken into custody on Wednesday and “will be produced in court on Monday.”

The incident occurred in Nadi, a popular tourist town on the western side of Viti Levu, where Virgin Australia crew members were celebrating New Year’s Eve. Alongside the alleged assault, a separate incident of robbery was also reported.

Fiji’s Deputy PM Speaks Out

“These alleged incidents are regrettable,” said Fiji’s deputy prime minister, Viliame R. Gavoka, in a statement. “Our thoughts and concerns are with [the alleged victims] and for their health and wellbeing.”

Gavoka further mentioned that a suspect known to the police had been questioned regarding the alleged sexual assault.

Hosanna Kabakoro, founder of the Indigenous-led South Pacific Foundation, which works to improve access to clean water in Fiji’s rural and maritime communities, expressed sympathy for the victims.

“The general feeling here in Fiji is that everyone feels so bad for the [alleged] victims,” Kabakoro said.

Tourism is a cornerstone of Fiji’s economy, contributing around 40% of the nation’s gross domestic product. Kabakoro acknowledged that the incidents have sparked concerns among locals. “For a country that’s as small as Fiji, that does rely as heavily on tourism as Fiji does, everyone is worried,” she added.

Virgin Australia’s Response

Virgin Australia confirmed that support staff were sent to Fiji following reports of the alleged assault and robbery involving three crew members. The crew, who were out celebrating in a nightclub in Nadi, were expected to return home by the end of the week.

Impact on Fiji’s Tourism-Dependent Economy

Nadi, known for its vibrant nightlife and status as a tourist hub, attracts thousands of visitors each year. However, such incidents can potentially tarnish the island nation’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

Fiji relies heavily on tourism, and such crimes are rare but significant in their potential impact on public perception. The local government and law enforcement have reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice for the victims while maintaining safety for visitors.

Court Proceedings Awaited

As the suspect faces court on Monday, further details about the case are expected to emerge. Fiji police have yet to release additional comments regarding the ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, the victims have received support from both Virgin Australia and local authorities. The alleged incidents underscore the importance of vigilance and safety measures for tourists and locals alike in such destinations.