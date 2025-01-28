White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced the administration's stance on illegal immigration, declaring that individuals overstaying their visas are subject to deportation. Her remarks come amid heightened scrutiny over the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies and efforts to end birthright citizenship.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt firmly stated that individuals who overstay their visas are considered illegal immigrants. She emphasized that these individuals, by remaining in the United States beyond their permitted time, are subject to deportation. Leavitt’s comments came amid growing scrutiny over undocumented immigration and the Trump administration’s enforcement measures.

“If an individual is overstaying their visa, they are there for an illegal immigrant residing in this country, and they are subject to deportation,” Leavitt said during her briefing.

Focus on Criminal Immigrants

Leavitt was pressed multiple times about the administration’s stance on undocumented immigration, particularly with regard to President Trump’s previous commitments to carry out mass deportations. In her responses, Leavitt indicated that while the government’s primary focus would be on individuals with criminal histories, immigration advocates fear that others, including those without criminal backgrounds, might be swept up in what has been termed “collateral arrests.”

This term, originating during Trump’s first term, refers to undocumented immigrants who are detained and processed for deportation even if they were initially apprehended due to other enforcement actions targeting individuals with criminal records.

Leavitt reinforced that anyone residing in the country illegally—regardless of their criminal history—is breaking the law.

“If they broke our nation’s laws, they are criminals,” she asserted, underscoring the administration’s firm stance on illegal immigration.

Karoline Leavitt on Birthright Citizenship

During the briefing, Leavitt was also questioned about President Trump’s ongoing efforts to end birthright citizenship. This long-standing policy, enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, automatically grants citizenship to any child born on U.S. soil.

Leavitt acknowledged that a federal court in Seattle had recently blocked Trump’s executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship. However, she maintained that the administration disagreed with the judge’s ruling.

“The Seattle federal judge has a right to his opinion, but it is in disagreement with the legal opinion of this administration,” Leavitt stated. She went on to explain the White House’s position that children born in the U.S. to illegal immigrants are “not subject to the laws of this jurisdiction,” and thus should not be considered American citizens.

Leavitt further revealed that the administration had already filed an appeal following the Seattle ruling, and was prepared to take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

First Press Briefing for Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt, who made history as the youngest person to serve as White House Press Secretary, conducted her debut briefing on Tuesday afternoon. Leavitt, 27, wore a magenta pantsuit as she stepped into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room just after 1 p.m. ET.

In her opening remarks, Leavitt highlighted the transparency of the Trump administration and emphasized that the president remains highly accessible to the press. “Reporters have access to the most transparent and accessible president in American history,” Leavitt said before taking questions from the media. She called on Axios’ Mike Allen to ask the first question.

Leavitt, known for her energetic style, also announced her intent to hold regular press briefings and reassured reporters that President Trump would continue to make himself available for questions.

The press room, infamous for heated exchanges during Trump’s first term, remains a key site for press interactions, including regular briefings and impromptu appearances by the president, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

