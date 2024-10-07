Over 42 million tonnes of debris has piled up in Gaza, consisting of both damaged structures that remain upright and completely collapsed buildings, according to United Nations reports. This amount is 14 times greater than the rubble accumulated in Gaza from 2008 until last year's war.

If stacked, this debris would fill the Great Pyramid of Giza—Egypt’s largest—11 times, and the volume is increasing daily.

Managing the rubble

The UN is offering assistance as Gazan authorities explore solutions for managing the debris, according to UN officials. A UN-led Debris Management Working Group is set to initiate a pilot project with Palestinian authorities in Khan Younis and Deir El-Balah to begin clearing roadside debris this month.

Alessandro Mrakic, head of the Gaza Office for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and co-chair of the working group, acknowledged the immense challenges, stating that the operation will be substantial, but emphasized the importance of starting immediately.

Coordination with Israel for debris management

Israel’s military claims that Hamas fighters conceal themselves among civilians and intend to target them while minimizing harm to non-combatants. In response to questions about the debris, Israel’s military unit Cogat stated that it aims to enhance waste management and is collaborating with the UN to expand these efforts. Mrakic has stated that coordination with Israel has been excellent, but detailed discussions on future plans have yet to occur.

Debris towers afer October 7 attacks

The Israeli offensive commenced after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7 of last year, resulting in approximately 1,200 Israeli deaths and the abduction of over 250 people. Palestinian health authorities report that nearly 42,000 Palestinians have died during the year-long conflict.

On the ground, debris towers above pedestrians and donkey carts on once-busy roads. As authorities have not been able to come to clear the rubble, locals took it upon themselves to clear enough from his Khan Younis home to set up a tent.

Tonnes of debris

According to UN satellite data, two-thirds of Gaza’s pre-war buildings—over 163,000 structures—have been damaged or destroyed, with approximately one-third being high-rises. Following a seven-week war in Gaza in 2014, UNDP and its partners cleared 3 million tonnes of debris, only about 7 percent of the current total. Mrakic referred to an unpublished preliminary estimate indicating that clearing 10 million tonnes would cost around US$280 million, suggesting a total of approximately US$1.2 billion if the war were to cease now.

An April UN estimate indicated that it would take 14 years to clear the rubble.

Unrecovered bodies, unexploded bombs

The debris contains unrecovered bodies, with the Palestinian health ministry estimating as many as 10,000, along with unexploded bombs, as noted by Mrakic. The International Committee of the Red Cross described the threat from the debris as pervasive, and UN officials warned that some of it poses a significant risk of injury.

The United Nations Environment Programme estimated that around 2.3 million tonnes of debris may be contaminated, based on assessments of Gaza’s eight refugee camps, some of which have been struck.

Acute respiratory infections in Gaza

Inhaling asbestos fibers can lead to cancers of the larynx, ovary, and lung. The World Health Organization (WHO) has documented nearly a million cases of acute respiratory infections in Gaza over the past year, though it has not specified how many are linked to dust. A WHO spokesperson stated that dust represents a significant concern, with the potential to contaminate water and soil, leading to lung diseases. Doctors are worried about a potential rise in cancers and birth defects due to leaking metals in the future, and there are concerns about snake and scorpion bites as well as skin infections from sandflies, according to a UNEP spokesperson.

Recycling of rubble

In the past, Gaza’s rubble has been repurposed for constructing seaports. The UN now hopes to recycle some of it for road networks and to reinforce the shoreline. With a pre-war population of 2.3 million confined to an area measuring 45 kilometers long and 10 kilometers wide, Gaza lacks sufficient space for disposal, as noted by the UNDP.

Current landfills are located in an Israeli military zone. Israel’s Cogat acknowledged that these sites are in restricted areas but assured that access would be permitted.

Government officials report shortages of fuel and machinery due to Israeli restrictions, which hinder cleanup operations. A UNEP spokesperson identified prolonged approval processes as a significant bottleneck. Israel has not specifically addressed allegations of restricting machinery.

Permission to remove debris

The UNEP requires permission from property owners to remove debris, but the scale of destruction has obscured property boundaries, and some property records have been lost during the conflict. Following a Palestinian government-hosted meeting in the West Bank on August 12, several donors have shown interest in providing assistance, as Mrakic mentioned, though he did not disclose their names.

