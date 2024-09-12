Was Kamala Harris Wearing An Ear Piece During Her Debate With Donald Trump? Theories Go VIRAL

NOVA explains that the Bluetooth-enabled earrings sit on the earlobes and transmit sound directly into the ear canal. The earrings also feature high-end microphones for clear phone calls and noise reduction, according to the company’s description.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris made headlines during her first debate against Republican challenger Donald Trump on Wednesday morning. While her sharp responses to Trump were the main focus, the pearl earrings she wore sparked a wave of conspiracy theories on social media.

Numerous users speculated that Harris’ pearl earrings were actually a hidden audio device, claiming she was being fed answers during the debate. Right-wing accounts suggested that Harris was wearing Nova H1 Audio Earrings, a product from German company NOVA Products.

According to their Kickstarter page, these earrings are marketed as the first-ever wireless earphones embedded in pearl earrings, attached to either a gold- or silver-plated clip.

NOVA explains that the Bluetooth-enabled earrings sit on the earlobes and transmit sound directly into the ear canal. The earrings also feature high-end microphones for clear phone calls and noise reduction, according to the company’s description.

The directional sound feature ensures that only the wearer hears the audio, providing privacy.

However, some users pointed out that Harris was actually wearing Tiffany & Co.’s Double Pearl Hinged Earrings, a piece she has worn on multiple occasions. The website ‘What Kamala Wore’ tracks the Vice President’s style choices and confirms that she frequently wears earrings from Tiffany & Co.

One post on X that accused Harris of using an earpiece received a fact-check response, which clarified that she was indeed wearing the Tiffany earrings.

A similar claim surfaced after the 2020 presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, alleging Biden used a hidden earpiece. Biden’s campaign strongly refuted the rumor, calling it “completely absurd.”

