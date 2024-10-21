Washington State Shooting: Juvenile Shooter Kills 5, Including 3 Kids

Five people, including three children, lost their lives on Monday in a shooting in Washington state. Authorities reported that the incident was allegedly carried out by a juvenile suspect who has since been detained.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call regarding the shooting at approximately 5 a.m. in the Lake Alice Road area of Fall City, located about 25 miles east of Seattle.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the victims included three children and two adults, with a juvenile suspect already in custody. However, the nature of the relationship, if any, between the suspect and the victims remains unclear.

Superintendent Dan Schlotfeldt posted a statement on the Snoqualmie Valley School District’s website, confirming that the incident involved several victims of school age.

In the statement, he mentioned that the community received the heartbreaking news about an event in Fall City that morning. While it appears the family involved did not have children attending the district’s schools, he acknowledged that such events have a broad emotional impact, especially on students.

KCSO Deputy Mike Mellis told KING-TV that deputies discovered a deeply distressing scene upon arrival. He noted that the incident would have a profound effect on the community and anyone connected to the area.

Sheriff Patricia Cole-Tindall expressed her sadness and concern over the situation, as reported by KING-TV.

This is a developing story.

