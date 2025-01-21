Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Watch: Elon Musk Gets ‘Electrified’ At Trump Inauguration; Jumps Around And Says, ‘This Is How Victory Feels Like!’

Elon Musk delivered an energetic speech at Trump’s inauguration celebration, expressing optimism for the future. He lauded the victory, emphasized safe cities, secure borders, and space exploration, and rallied support for a brighter tomorrow.

Watch: Elon Musk Gets ‘Electrified’ At Trump Inauguration; Jumps Around And Says, ‘This Is How Victory Feels Like!’

After the inauguration on Monday, Elon Musk, the influential CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, electrified a crowd of Donald Trump supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The arena was alive with excitement as Musk made his grand entrance, met with thunderous applause from the attendees.

As Musk stepped up on to the stage, he was visibly charged by the moment. The crowd went wild as the tech mogul ran across the stage, pumping his fists in the air and exuding excitement. His enthusiasm was infectious, and the air was charged with positivity as he addressed the crowds.

In a moment of reflection and excitement, Musk later posted a video on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), jumping around on stage with his fist raised. He captioned the video, “The future is so exciting!!” His energy seemed to be very infectious as many of the audience members had come out in freezing temperatures to attend the event.

Watch the video here:

Musk Future In Trump 2.0

Musk did not waste a single moment to express his overwhelming optimism about the future. He declared, “This is what victory feels like. And this was no ordinary victory. This was a fork in the road of human civilization. You know.”

He went ahead to describe how important this election is and said, “There are elections that come and go. Some elections are, you know, important, some are not. But this one, this one. This one really matters, and I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you.” His gratitude towards the crowd was palpable, thanking them for ensuring that the future becomes brighter.

Optimism For Future Of Civilization

Musk continued to share his vision for the future, focusing on fundamental values such as safety, security, and progress. He emphasized, “It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. Thanks to you. We’re going to have safe cities finally. Safe cities, secure borders, sensible spending. Basic stuff.”

The SpaceX CEO further elaborated on future achievements, saying, “And we’re going to take those to Mars. I mean, can you imagine? How awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time? How inspiring would that be?” Musk’s words painted a vivid picture of what he sees as humanity’s next frontier, suggesting that space exploration could become a new source of national pride.

There is also an inspiration and hope issue, which the future generations require to be properly shaped. As Musk puts it, “There need to be things that inspire you. There need to be things that make you glad to wake up in the morning and say, ‘I’m looking forward to the future.'”

He declared his intense love for the audience, proclaiming, “I love you guys. So. And let me tell you, I’m going to work my a** off for you guys. I really will.” His promise of working for change and giving something back to America was clear through his words of passion.

With palpable excitement, Musk ended his speech by expressing his hope for what he believes will be a golden age for America. “I’m super fired up for the future. It’s gonna be very exciting. As the president said, we’re gonna have a golden age. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

Musk ended his speech by reiterating his excitement, adding, “One of the fundamental things, that one of the most American values that I love, is optimism and feeling like we’re gonna, We’re gonna make the future good. We’re gonna make it good.”

Reflecting on the energy and excitement in the room, Musk ended with, “Man, I can’t wait. This is gonna be fantastic. So thanks. Thank you again. And yeah, it’s. I’m just so excited about the future. Thank you guys, thank you.”

ALSO READ | Who Is Who In Trump Cabinet?

