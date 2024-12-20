Home
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Watch: Saudi Doctor Plows Through Germany Christmas Market In Magdeburg Killing Two Including A Toddler

Chaos erupted at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, as a Saudi doctor allegedly drove a car through the crowded lane, killing a toddler and an adult while injuring at least 68 others. Witnesses described scenes of panic and devastation as bystanders rushed to aid the wounded, including crying children caught in the tragedy.

A Saudi doctor is said to have driven a car into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, resulting in the deaths of an adult and a toddler, as well as injuries to at least 68 people, 15 of whom are reported to be in serious condition. The incident caused panic as terrified revelers fled the scene, and bystanders rushed to assist the injured, including children seen crying in distress.

Suspect lived in Germany since 2006

The suspect, identified as a Saudi doctor working in Saxony-Anhalt, allegedly acted alone, according to Reiner Haseloff, the regional prime minister of Saxony-Anhalt. The suspect, who has been living in Germany since 2006, drove the car for at least 400 meters (1,300 feet) through the busy market, causing widespread devastation. Video footage verified by CNN shows a black car plowing into the market, with bodies and debris scattered across the narrow lane as people fled or dived into market stalls for safety.

Two killed including a toddler in Saudi doctor attack

Authorities have confirmed the deaths of two people—a toddler and an adult. Emergency services quickly set up treatment tents at the scene after the Saudi doctor attack. Disturbing footage and images from the scene show bystanders attempting to assist the injured, highlighting the chaos and tragedy of the incident. German media outlet Bild reported 11 fatalities, though official confirmation from authorities cites two confirmed deaths as of the latest reports.

Reactions from Officials and Leaders after Saudi doctor attack

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his condolences, stating, “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We are at their side and at the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours.” European leaders also responded with condolences and solidarity.

  • António Costa, President of the European Council, said he was “appalled by the horrific news from Magdeburg” and stated that “the EU stands in solidarity with Germany.”
  • Emmanuel Macron, President of France, expressed his shock, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “France shares the pain of the German people and expresses its full solidarity.”
  • Dick Schoof, Dutch Prime Minister, stated, “The Netherlands stands shoulder to shoulder with our German neighbors in these dark moments.”

Investigation and Ongoing Developments

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the attack. The suspect’s identity and background are being examined, with a particular focus on any potential links to extremist activity or mental health issues. Reiner Haseloff confirmed that the suspect has resided in Germany since 2006, raising questions about his integration into German society and potential risk factors. No further details have been released regarding possible charges or legal proceedings against the suspect.

