Watch Video: Off-Duty Peel Police Sergeant Harinder Sohi Seen With Khalistanis Attacking Hindu Temple

On November 3, pro-Khalistani groups launched an attack on Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada. Footage of Khalistani protesters outside the temple quickly circulated on social media. One user, Bellator, pointed out that a Peel Police Sergeant was seen participating in the protests while off duty. The officer was identified as Sergeant Harinder Sohi from Peel Police, whose badge number is 3071.

Peel Police Sergeant Harinder Sohi joins Khalistanis

Donald Best, an anti-corruption advocate and former officer with the Toronto Police, also addressed Sohi’s involvement on social media. In the video, Sohi appeared to smile and allegedly mentioned the “Indian Government” in response to the protest leader’s chant of “Who’s the terrorist?” He was also spotted holding and waving a Khalistani flag during the protest. Donald reached out to the Duty Inspector to report Sohi’s presence at the demonstration. Peel Police Communications took his information and assured him that the Duty Inspector was on-site and would be informed. Donald stated that by 1:15 AM, he had not received the expected callback, prompting him to share his observations publicly.

A man said to be Peel Police Sergeant Harinder SOHI is visible in videos and photographs of the Sunday November 3, 2024 attack at Brampton Hindu Sabha Temple.

More Peel police officers seen confronting Hindu devotees

Sohi was not the only officer behaving inappropriately during the protest. Another Peel Police officer was seen confronting Hindu devotees after pushing them back to protect the Khalistani protesters. This officer was identified as Aditya Pande, with a badge number of 4673, based on a video released by Peel Police on TikTok.

Peel Police and RCMP officials also targeted Hindus for allegedly desecrating Khalistani flags. However, similar actions have not been taken against Khalistani groups, who frequently disrespect the Indian flag. The incident on November 3 occurred after Hindu devotees protested against Khalistani elements chanting anti-India slogans outside the temple, coinciding with the anniversary of the anti-Sikh riots in Punjab following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Pannun accuses Hindus of provoking the violence

After the attack, both the Peel Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrived at the scene. Instead of detaining the Khalistani protesters, some Peel Police officers reportedly engaged in aggression towards local Hindus, with videos of these events gaining traction on social media.

The Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice claimed victimhood in response to the incident. In a letter, its founder, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, accused Hindus of provoking the violence by chanting slogans such as “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Modi Zindabad” in front of the protesting Khalistanis.

Canadian MP of Indian descent Chandra Arya concerned over the attack

Chandra Arya, a Canadian MP of Indian descent, expressed his concerns over the attack, stating that a significant boundary had been crossed. In a post on X, he noted that the aggression by Khalistani extremists against Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton illustrated the extent of Khalistani violent extremism in Canada. He suggested that there may be some validity to reports indicating that Khalistani groups have infiltrated Canadian law enforcement agencies, allowing them to operate with relative impunity under the guise of freedom of expression. Arya emphasized the need for Hindu-Canadians to assert their rights and hold politicians accountable for their safety.

While Arya openly condemned the Khalistani elements involved in the attack, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre did not directly address these groups, prioritizing political considerations over the safety of Canadian Hindus in their statements regarding the incident.

