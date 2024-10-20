Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
‘We Were Fed Meat of Babies’: Yazidi Survivor Reveals Horrors of ISIS Captivity

Sido was captured alongside her brothers and subjected to unimaginable cruelty by the jihadist group ISIS.

‘We Were Fed Meat of Babies’: Yazidi Survivor Reveals Horrors of ISIS Captivity

Yazidi survivor Fawzia Amin Sido was rescued by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza two weeks ago. What Sido revealed has given immense trauma to humanity!

What was so Barbaric? They were fed ‘meat of babies.’

Life under ISIS was full of cruelty

Sido expressed the unspeakable horrors she endured while in captivity under ISIS. At the age of nine, Sido was captured alongside her brothers and subjected to unimaginable cruelty by the jihadist group, as per reports by The Jerusalem Post.

Sido recalled how she and her fellow captives were forced to march from Sinjar to Tal Afar, where they were starved for three days before being given rice and meat to eat. To her horror, they soon realised that the meat they were eating was from Yazidi babies.

“They made rice and gave us meat to eat with it. The meat had a weird taste, and some of us had stomach aches afterwards,” she said.

When they finished eating, ISIS fighters showed them pictures of beheaded babies, informing them they had consumed the flesh of these children.

Some women, upon realizing the truth, recognized their own babies from the photos, and one woman died of heart failure shortly after, as per the report.

Sido’s Life

Sido later revealed about her personal life, where she said that her ordeal continued after Tal Afar, where she spent nine months in an underground prison with 200 other Yazidi women and children.

Sido was sold multiple times to different ISIS fighters. She eventually gave birth to two children with her captor, a Gazan jihadi named Abu Amar al-Makdisi, according to The Jerusalem Post.

ISIS’s history of Cruelty on Yazidis

Sido’s story is not an isolated one. ISIS subjected the Yazidis, a religious minority in northern Iraq, to unspeakable atrocities, enslaving women and children and executing men.

Previous accusations had surfaced about ISIS feeding human meat to their captives, with Yazidi parliamentarian Vian Dakhil first bringing this practice to light in 2017. Sido’s testimony now stands as one of the most direct confirmations of these horrific crimes.

Although she was rescued in a joint IDF and U.S. operation, Sido’s children remain in Gaza, being raised by her captor’s family as Arab Muslims. Despite the overwhelming trauma, Sido displayed remarkable strength during her first recorded interview since her liberation. She shared her experiences with a calm demeanor, despite the enormity of the horrors she had endured.

