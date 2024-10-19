Reports from local media suggested that a drone attack may have been aimed at the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Saturday, the Israeli military reported an alarming incident as a drone crossed the border from Lebanon and struck the coastal town of Caesarea. Reports from local media suggested that the drone may have been aimed at the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

No Casualties, Investigation Underway

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the drone “hit a structure in the Caesarea area,” fortunately causing no injuries or fatalities. It remains unclear whether Netanyahu was present at his Caesarea home at the time of the strike.

Additional Drones Intercepted, Sirens Sounded

In the wake of this incident, the IDF reported that two other drones were intercepted. As a precaution, warning sirens were activated in Glilot, a town located north of Tel Aviv. However, the military later clarified that a drone attack was not confirmed in that region.

Ongoing Inquiry into the Incident

The IDF has initiated an investigation to uncover more details about this concerning event and assess any potential implications.

More details awaited.