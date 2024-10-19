Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Drone Attack on Netanyahu’s Residence in Caesarea Reported by Local Media

Reports from local media suggested that a drone attack may have been aimed at the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Drone Attack on Netanyahu’s Residence in Caesarea Reported by Local Media

On Saturday, the Israeli military reported an alarming incident as a drone crossed the border from Lebanon and struck the coastal town of Caesarea. Reports from local media suggested that the drone may have been aimed at the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

No Casualties, Investigation Underway

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the drone “hit a structure in the Caesarea area,” fortunately causing no injuries or fatalities. It remains unclear whether Netanyahu was present at his Caesarea home at the time of the strike.

Additional Drones Intercepted, Sirens Sounded

In the wake of this incident, the IDF reported that two other drones were intercepted. As a precaution, warning sirens were activated in Glilot, a town located north of Tel Aviv. However, the military later clarified that a drone attack was not confirmed in that region.

Ongoing Inquiry into the Incident

The IDF has initiated an investigation to uncover more details about this concerning event and assess any potential implications.

More details awaited.

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu Caesarea Drone Attack Prime Minister
Advertisement

Also Read

Toxic Foam Covers Yamuna River Again Amidst Delhi’s Smog Crisis

Toxic Foam Covers Yamuna River Again Amidst Delhi’s Smog Crisis

War of Words: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Accuses Governor Ravi To ‘Disrespect’ Dravidian Identity

War of Words: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Accuses Governor Ravi To ‘Disrespect’ Dravidian Identity

Somali Journalist Abducted by Intelligence Agents Amid Press Freedom Concerns

Somali Journalist Abducted by Intelligence Agents Amid Press Freedom Concerns

Record Drug Bust: Mexico Navy Seizes Over 8 Tonnes of Illicit Cargo

Record Drug Bust: Mexico Navy Seizes Over 8 Tonnes of Illicit Cargo

Islamic ‘Preacher’ Zakir Naik Meets Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Members: Hugs & Greets| WATCH

Islamic ‘Preacher’ Zakir Naik Meets Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Members: Hugs & Greets| WATCH

Entertainment

Mtv Hustle is BACK! Raftaar Replaces Badshah As Judge, Ikka To Be Seen In The Rap Show

Mtv Hustle is BACK! Raftaar Replaces Badshah As Judge, Ikka To Be Seen In The

Salman Khan Gets Bulletproof SUV With Tinted Glass Amid Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan Gets Bulletproof SUV With Tinted Glass Amid Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi

Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami Faces Threats After Criticizing Dhruv Rathee Fans, Declares Commitment to India

Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami Faces Threats After Criticizing Dhruv Rathee Fans, Declares Commitment to India

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox