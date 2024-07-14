What Are The Gun Laws In Pennsylvania Where Donald Trump Got Injured During Rally?

Former US President Donald Trump was hurried off the stage with blood visible on his ear and face after loud cracking noises were heard. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the former US President was addressing a rally in Pennsylvania.

According to reports from international media, Trump fell to the ground, seemingly injured, after the loud noises. Spectators screamed as security personnel quickly surrounded and shielded Trump, escorting him off the stage. He appeared to shout towards the crowd and was seen pumping his fist as he was led away.

State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens stated that while they have identified the deceased and the injured individuals, they are not yet ready to disclose their names. Apart from Donald Trump, two adult males were critically injured and one was killed in the incident.

What Are The Gun Laws In Pennsylvania?

In Pennsylvania, all handgun sales, including those at gun shows, require background checks, but this requirement does not extend to long guns such as assault rifles. As of 2022, Pennsylvania ranked twenty-second lowest in the nation for gun death rates.

On average, the state experiences 1,759 gun-related deaths annually, equating to a death every five hours. A significant portion of these deaths—56%—are attributed to gun suicides, while 41% are due to gun homicides, as reported by NRAILA.

From 2013 to 2022, Pennsylvania saw a 32% increase in gun deaths, compared to a nationwide increase of 36%.

Under Pennsylvania law, individuals or dealers selling handguns must conduct sales at a licensed dealer’s place of business or the county sheriff’s office. Licensed dealers must perform an instant records check for all firearm transfers, including handguns, while no such check is required for rifle or shotgun transfers between unlicensed individuals.

MUST READ: Donald Trump Reveals Bullet Hit His Ear: I Was Shot With A Bullet That Pierced….

There is a $2 fee for the instant check and an additional $3 surcharge for firearm sales to cover telephone costs. Certain transfers, such as those between spouses, parents and children, and law enforcement officers, are exempt from these requirements. Antique firearms are also exempt from specific transfer regulations.

The minimum age to purchase handguns in Pennsylvania is 21, while individuals must be at least 18 to purchase rifles and shotguns. Pennsylvania has made modest improvements to its gun safety laws in recent years, but can do much more to protect residents from gun violence.

In Pennsylvania, no license is required to possess rifles, shotguns, or handguns in one’s home or place of business. However, certain individuals are prohibited from possessing firearms under state law.

It is illegal to carry any firearm under certain circumstances outlined in the law.

When transporting a handgun in a vehicle without a carry license, it must be unloaded and fall under specific exceptions described in the law regarding carrying firearms. Rifles and shotguns can be transported in a vehicle as long as they are unloaded.

Under Pennsylvania law, no county, municipality, or township has the authority to regulate the lawful ownership, possession, transfer, or transportation of firearms, ammunition, or ammunition components, provided they are carried or transported for lawful purposes as defined by state law.

Additionally, owners of various types of shooting ranges in Pennsylvania are granted immunity from civil actions or criminal prosecution under state law.

Overall, Pennsylvania’s state legislature has preempted firearm regulation, ensuring consistency in firearm laws across the Commonwealth.

ALSO READ: Pennsylvania: Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage After Multiple Gunshots Heard At Rally, Suspected Gunman Dead