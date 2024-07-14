Pennsylvania: Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage After Multiple Gunshots Heard At Rally, Suspected Gunman Dead

During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former US President Donald Trump was hurried off the stage with blood visible on his ear and face after loud cracking noises were heard. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, which was early Sunday morning in India.

According to reports from international media, Trump fell to the ground, seemingly injured, after the loud noises. Spectators screamed as security personnel quickly surrounded and shielded Trump, escorting him off the stage. He appeared to shout towards the crowd and was seen pumping his fist as he was led away.

The event took place while Trump was delivering a speech. He suddenly fell to the ground, clutching his ear. Armed security immediately surrounded him, and he remained on the ground for about a minute. He then stood up, pumped his fist, shouted “fight,” and was swiftly taken off the stage and into a vehicle.

US Secret Service Gives An Update

Afterward, Trump was driven away from the scene. Footage appeared to show blood coming from his ear as he was escorted away. The US Secret Service confirmed that Trump was now “safe” and that they had implemented protective measures around the former president.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated, but no additional details have been provided. “This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” stated Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a post on X.

🚨DEVELOPNG: Donald Trump just survived an assassination atempt. PRAY! pic.twitter.com/5ZUDUrfinV — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNews) July 13, 2024

Suspected Gunman Dead

In a phone interview, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger confirmed that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one attendee had been killed after gunshots rang out during a rally where former President Donald Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

A video posted online seems to show police officers dragging a blood-covered individual from the crowd, though their condition and connection to the shooting remain unclear.

Trump’s campaign assured that he was “fine” after the incident. “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being evaluated at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

How The Donald Trump Incident Unfolded?

While Trump was speaking, a popping sound was heard, prompting him to raise his right hand to his ear. People in the stands behind him appeared shocked. Trump seemed to lower himself behind the lectern as the sounds, believed to be gunshots, continued. Secret Service agents quickly rushed to the stage.

Trump’s microphone picked up people yelling, “Get down, get down, get down,” while at least three agents shielded him. The apparent gunshot sounds were heard several more times as agents covered him. The crowd screamed.

A voice was heard through the microphone asking, “Are we good?” Secret Service agents in tactical gear stood on the stage, some surveying the crowd. A voice said, “Shooter’s down,” followed by, “We’re clear” and “Let’s move.”

Agents then stood up, surrounding Trump. As they escorted him off the stage, he raised his right arm and fist into the air. Blood was visible on the right side of his face.

Donald Trump seen with blood near his ear after gunshots were reportedly fired at his rally in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/xr49dKv0wT — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2024

