Israeli Military Targets Hamas Military Leader In Gaza Strike Causing Multiple Casualties

The Israeli military has confirmed that Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’ military wing, was the target of its strike on Saturday in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. The strike resulted in at least 71 fatalities and 289 injuries, as per online reports.

An Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement, also mentioned that Rafa Salama, another senior Hamas official, was targeted in the same strike.

Mohammed Deif is widely believed to have orchestrated the October 7 attack in southern Israel that sparked the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. He has been a top target on Israel’s most-wanted list for years and has reportedly survived several previous Israeli assassination attempts.

Following the strike, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced plans for security discussions throughout the day. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, many of the injured and deceased were transported to nearby Nasser Hospital. Earlier reports from Israeli Army Radio had indicated uncertainty about whether Deif was killed in the strike.

Israel initiated its military actions in Gaza in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel and the abduction of around 250 others.

Since then, Israeli ground operations and airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of more than 38,300 individuals in Gaza and injuries to over 88,000, as reported by the territory’s Health Ministry.

(With inputs from online reports)

