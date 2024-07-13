Elon Musk's Game-Changing Support Bolsters Trump's Campaign Ahead Of US Elections

Billionaire Elon Musk has made a donation to a super political action committee aiming to support Donald Trump’s White House bid, marking a significant move by the world’s wealthiest individual to influence US politics.

Musk’s contribution went to a relatively obscure group named America PAC, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. The exact amount of Musk’s donation has not been disclosed, but it is described as substantial. America PAC is slated to reveal its list of donors on July 15.

Musk’s Growing Political Influence

This development underscores Musk’s increasing role in American political affairs, shifting from his previous stance as a self-described political independent who preferred to steer clear of politics. Recently, Musk has used his social media platform to express conservative views and criticize Democrats.

Musk’s financial support arrives as Trump surpasses President Joe Biden in fundraising, aided by contributions from deep-pocketed Wall Street and corporate donors. Despite previously stating he did not plan to financially support Trump or Biden in the 2024 election, Musk’s decision to back America PAC positions him as a potential powerhouse for Republican candidates.

Requests for comment from Musk went unanswered, and the Trump campaign declined to provide a statement. Chris Gober, treasurer of America PAC, also declined to comment.

America PAC’s Strategic Focus

America PAC primarily focuses on enhancing the Trump campaign’s ground operations, including canvassing and voter turnout initiatives in crucial swing states pivotal to the election outcome. The organization’s substantial investment in field operations poses a significant challenge to Biden and Democrats, who are already grappling with internal party disputes over the president’s political trajectory.

Democrats have heavily invested in field offices and staff across swing states, which Biden frequently highlights during his campaign speeches. America PAC’s substantial funding for voter outreach allows Republicans to allocate official campaign funds elsewhere, setting the stage for what could become the most expensive presidential election in US history.

Musk’s Deepening Ties with Trump

With Musk’s heightened political involvement, fueled by his extensive wealth from Tesla Inc., SpaceX, and other ventures, his influence in Washington grows more pronounced. His companies hold significant government contracts and frequently clash with federal agencies over regulatory issues.

Despite past disagreements, Musk and Trump have developed closer ties, with Musk advising the former president on matters such as electric vehicles and cryptocurrency policy. During Tesla’s recent annual meeting, Musk discussed his relationship with Trump, noting that Trump occasionally contacts him unexpectedly.

