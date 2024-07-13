Search Resumes in Nepal for Two Passenger Buses Swept by Landslide

Authorities have resumed the search operation on Saturday in the Trishuli River for two passenger buses, believed to be carrying about 63 people on board, swept by a landslide on Friday morning.

Search teams and rescue personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and the Nepal Police started their search in the Trishuli River alongside the Mugling- Narayangadh road section on Saturday morning.

Bheshraj Rijal, DSP at District Police Office, Chitwan told ANI that teams have been deployed for the search. “Teams have been deployed for search operation. We are expecting the operation would be eased because the water level has receded in comparison to yesterday. Rainfall has stopped which would further enable us to expedite the search. More than a hundred Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel including divers have been deployed,” Rijal said.

The team of Nepali security agencies on Friday scoured a radius of 5km from the spot where the buses were swept by a landslide but couldn’t trace them.

They were forced to halt the operation at 6 pm (Local Time) on Friday because of nightfall. After a pause of over 12 hours, the operation has resumed in full scale, an official said.

On Friday the Nepal Army said, ” After receiving the news that the buses carrying passengers had collapsed in Simaltal, Chitwan-based forces including divers have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation with the help of other security agencies and locals.”

As per the official, the landslide swept the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and Ganpati Deluxe, which was heading from Kathmandu to Rautahat’s Gaur. Preliminary reports suggest that there were 24 people onboard the bus that was heading to Kathmandu and 41 people were travelling in another bus. Three of the passengers on the Ganpati Deluxe managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle.

