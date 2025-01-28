The White House has ordered a temporary federal freeze on grants and loans, a move that could disrupt trillions in government spending and impact programs relied upon by millions of Americans. Set to take effect Tuesday evening, the directive has sparked widespread concern among nonprofits, universities, and lawmakers.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has issued a federal freeze directive to temporarily halt all federal grants and loans, according to an internal memorandum distributed on Monday. The order, which could impact trillions of dollars in government spending, will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and has the potential to disrupt public programs that millions of Americans rely on.

Intention Behind The Pause

Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of OMB, stated in the memo that federal agencies “must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance.” This pause also prevents the issuance of new grants. However, the memorandum clarifies that the freeze does not affect Social Security or Medicare benefits and excludes “assistance provided directly to individuals.”

Vaeth explained that the pause is intended to allow the administration to evaluate federal agency programs and ensure that funding aligns with “the law and the President’s priorities.” The decision aligns with executive orders signed by former President Donald Trump last week.

Scope of the Federal Freeze

The memorandum outlined the types of programs subject to the freeze, which include foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and climate-focused programs like the Green New Deal. Vaeth emphasized the duty of executive branch officials to align federal spending with presidential priorities, stating, “Career and political appointees in the Executive Branch have a duty to align Federal spending and action with the will of the American people as expressed through Presidential priorities.”

Agencies are required to provide detailed information on programs affected by the pause by February 10. While exceptions allowing new awards or other actions may be granted on a case-by-case basis, the freeze also permits certain administrative actions, such as closing out grants, if legally required.

Concerns Over Federal freeze

The abrupt announcement has left charities, nonprofits, and educational institutions scrambling to assess the potential consequences. Diane Yentel, President and CEO of the National Council on Nonprofits, warned of severe implications.

“This order is a potential 5-alarm fire for nonprofits and the people and communities they serve,” Yentel said. “From pausing research on cures for childhood cancer to closing homeless shelters, halting food assistance, reducing safety from domestic violence, and shutting down suicide hotlines, the impact of even a short pause in funding could be devastating and cost lives.”

The Association of American Universities (AAU), representing 71 leading research universities, including Notre Dame and Georgia Tech, echoed these concerns. In a statement, the AAU highlighted the critical role of federally funded research in improving public health and driving economic growth.

Political Opposition and Legal Concerns

The freeze has also drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Senator Patty Murray of Washington and Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut expressed their “extreme alarm” in a letter to the White House. “The scope of what you are ordering is breathtaking, unprecedented, and will have devastating consequences across the country,” the lawmakers wrote, urging the administration to comply with the law and Constitution.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the move “reckless” and emphasized the critical role of federal grants in supporting communities. “Congress approved these investments, and they are not optional; they are the law,” Schumer said. He added that the pause jeopardizes billions of dollars in community grants, leading to potential chaos for universities, nonprofits, and small businesses.

Uncertain Impact on Medicaid and Small Businesses

The memorandum has left policy analysts and lawmakers questioning whether Medicaid, which provides health insurance to 72 million Americans, could be affected. Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, suggested that the freeze likely focuses on competitive grants and loans rather than formula grants like Medicaid funding.

Small businesses also expressed uncertainty about the implications for loans administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Todd McCracken, president of the National Small Business Association, stated, “We’re hearing from members who are concerned and unsure how this could impact existing loans or loans already in the pipeline.”

