What Is The Golan Heights And Will Israel Face Backlash For Expanding The Settlements In The Region?

The Israeli government has announced plans to expedite settlement expansion in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, aiming to double its Israeli population in the region. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the strategic and security importance of reinforcing Israeli control over the area, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Syria.

Israeli Presence Expands

According to the Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen, Israeli forces have bolstered their presence in the Quneitra countryside and advanced toward strategic areas, including the town of el-Maalgah in southern Syria. Reports indicate Israeli troops have seized critical freshwater resources in the al-Yarmouk Basin and moved within 15 kilometers of the Damascus-Beirut international highway.

While Israeli leaders deny any advancement beyond established boundaries, critics argue these moves constitute deeper incursions into Syrian territory. Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights, recognized only by the United States, remains widely disputed.

The Contentious History of the Golan Heights

The Golan Heights, a 1,200-square-kilometer plateau overlooking Israel’s Galilee region and bordering Lebanon and Jordan, has long been a point of contention. Originally Syrian territory, it was captured by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in 1981, a move not internationally recognized until former U.S. President Donald Trump declared American support for Israeli sovereignty over the region in 2019.

The region’s strategic significance stems from its fertile soil, vital water resources, and its high elevation, which provides a critical vantage point for monitoring enemy movements. Mount Hermon, located in the Golan Heights, is Syria’s highest peak and offers visibility into Lebanese and Syrian territories.

Buffer Zone Violations on Golan Heights

Prime Minister Netanyahu cited the decade-long Syrian civil war and Iran’s influence in the region as reasons for maintaining control of the Golan Heights. “We have no intention of interfering in Syria’s internal affairs, but we clearly intend to do what is necessary to ensure our security,” Netanyahu stated. He described recent Israeli troop movements as “defensive measures” in response to potential threats from Syrian rebels and Iranian-backed forces.

The Area of Separation, established as a demilitarized buffer zone under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, has witnessed heightened tensions. The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) monitors the 400-square-kilometer zone, which prohibits military activity by both Israeli and Syrian forces.

Recent incursions by Israeli troops into the buffer zone have drawn criticism from Arab nations and the UN. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed an incident where armed individuals targeted a UN position near Hadar, resulting in an exchange of fire and partial looting of the base. “There were no casualties,” Dujarric stated.

Syrian Side of Golan

Before Syria’s civil war, the Golan Heights experienced an uneasy stalemate between Israeli and Syrian forces. However, the conflict led to shifts in control, with Islamist rebels overtaking Quneitra province in 2014, forcing Syrian forces to retreat. By 2018, Assad’s forces, backed by Russia, regained the region through a military offensive.

Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed on Sunday that Syrian troops linked to Assad had abandoned positions on their side of the buffer zone. A UK-based war monitor confirmed that Syrian forces had vacated posts in Quneitra.

Population and Political Divide of Golan Heights

Approximately 55,000 people live in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, including 24,000 Druze residents, many of whom still identify as Syrian. Despite being offered Israeli citizenship, most Druze have rejected it. The region is also home to 31,000 Israeli settlers who are engaged in agriculture and tourism.

The territory remains a flashpoint in the broader Arab-Israeli conflict, with Syria demanding a full Israeli withdrawal and Israel citing security concerns as a basis for retaining control.

The Golan Heights holds immense strategic value for both Israel and Syria. Middle East analyst PR Kumaraswamy highlighted the region’s military significance: “From a purely military-strategic point of view, Israeli control of the Golan is essential for the defense of northern Israel and monitoring activities in the Sea of Galilee.”

