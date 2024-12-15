Israeli To Increase Number Of Settlers In The Golan Heights

Israel's Knesset has approved a plan to increase the settler population in the Golan Heights, a region seized from Syria in 1967. This decision follows the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's regime and growing tensions along Israel's northern border.

The Israeli Knesset has given the green light to plans aimed at increasing the number of settlers in the Golan Heights, a region Israel seized from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War. The decision follows the recent collapse of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicating that a “new front” has opened in Syria, near Israel’s border.

Plan to expand settler population

The plan, which is focused solely on the Golan Heights area Israel captured in 1967 and later annexed in 1981, aims to boost the Israeli settler population in this disputed region. It does not extend to areas taken after al-Assad’s ousting. The Israeli government has allocated 40 million shekels (roughly €10 million) for this “demographic development” initiative, with the goal of doubling the settler population in the Golan Heights.

Currently, around 31,000 Israelis live in settlements across the Golan Heights, which are considered illegal under international law. These settlers coexist with approximately 20,000 Syrians, mostly Druze Arabs, who remained in the area after Israel’s annexation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his support for the expansion, emphasizing the significance of the development plan. However, he clarified that Israel does not seek to provoke a conflict with Syria. “We have no interest in confronting Syria. We will determine Israel’s policy towards Syria according to the emerging reality on the ground,” Netanyahu stated in a televised address. He further reminded viewers that Syria had been an adversary for decades, repeatedly attacking Israel and allowing hostile forces, such as Iran and Hezbollah, to operate from its territory.

Golan Heights approval plan

The approval of the settlement expansion plan follows dramatic developments in Syria. Rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) marched into Damascus last week, effectively ending President al-Assad’s 24-year rule. In response, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Syria, targeting weapon depots to prevent the arms from falling into the hands of terrorists. These actions have drawn criticism from HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who warned that Israel’s strikes could escalate tensions in the region.

Israel’s plan to increase the settler population in the Golan Heights has sparked criticism from several Gulf states. The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the move, calling it an effort to “sabotage Syria’s opportunities for security and stability.” The Qatari Foreign Ministry echoed this sentiment, denouncing the plan as a “blatant violation of international law” and part of a broader pattern of Israeli aggression against Syrian territories.

International backlash for Golan Heights move

Meanwhile, a delegation from Qatar is in Damascus ahead of the re-opening of the Qatari embassy, which has been closed since 2011 in protest of the brutal crackdown by al-Assad on anti-government protesters.

In addition to the international backlash, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy revealed that the UK government has been in “diplomatic contact” with HTS. While acknowledging that HTS is a proscribed terrorist organization, Lammy stated that diplomatic contact is still possible under certain circumstances. HTS, initially founded as a direct affiliate of Al-Qaeda, severed ties with both Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State over the years.

This announcement follows a similar statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who confirmed that Washington had engaged directly with HTS as part of efforts to support Syria’s political transition.

