What Will Kamala Harris's Foreign Policy Look Like?

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to largely follow President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, maintaining a steady course on key issues like Ukraine, China, and Iran. However, she may adopt a tougher stance on Israel, particularly regarding the Gaza conflict, if she succeeds Biden as the Democratic nominee and wins the November election.

A Continuation of Biden’s Foreign Policy

Harris, endorsed by Biden after his withdrawal from the race, brings a wealth of experience from her Senate term and vice presidency. She has developed personal ties with world leaders and a comprehensive understanding of global affairs. Analysts believe her presidency would resemble a second Biden administration, with few immediate shifts in foreign policy.

Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East negotiator, noted, “She may be a more energetic player, but you shouldn’t expect any immediate big shifts in the substance of Biden’s foreign policy.”

Steadfast Support for NATO and Ukraine

Harris has made it clear that she would continue Biden’s strong support for NATO and Ukraine. At the Munich Security Conference, she condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to NATO’s mutual defense clause, Article 5. This contrasts sharply with former President Donald Trump’s skepticism about the U.S. relationship with NATO and his hesitance to supply weapons to Kyiv.

Consistent Approach to China

Harris has positioned herself within Washington’s bipartisan consensus on countering China’s influence. She is likely to maintain Biden’s strategy of confronting Beijing when necessary while seeking areas for cooperation. Harris’s visits to boost relations with key allies in the Indo-Pacific, such as Japan and South Korea, demonstrate her commitment to this policy.

A Potentially Tougher Stance on Israel

As vice president, Harris has generally echoed Biden’s support for Israel but has occasionally taken a more critical stance. In March, she criticized Israel’s handling of a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and hinted at possible “consequences” if Israel launched a full-scale invasion of Rafah. This suggests that Harris might adopt a stronger rhetorical line with Israel, although significant shifts in U.S. policy are not expected.

Halie Soifer, who served as Harris’s national security adviser, affirmed that Harris’s support for Israel is as strong as Biden’s, with no significant policy differences.

Handling the Iran Nuclear Threat

Harris is also expected to maintain a firm stance against Iran. The growing threat of Iran’s nuclear program could be a major challenge for a Harris administration. While Biden has shown little interest in renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal, Harris would likely continue this cautious approach unless Iran shows readiness for substantial concessions.

Jonathan Panikoff of the Atlantic Council emphasized that Iran’s nuclear ambitions will remain a pressing issue for the next U.S. president.

If elected, Kamala Harris’s foreign policy would be characterized by continuity with Biden’s administration, particularly in maintaining strong alliances and confronting global threats. However, her approach might be marked by a tougher stance on Israel and a more dynamic presence on the world stage.