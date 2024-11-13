When Donald Trump Incurred A Loss Of $900 Million After Paying More Than $600 Million For Taj Mahal Casino

The Taj Mahal casino resort declared bankruptcy within a year of opening in 1990, marking a significant financial setback for Trump. Read on to know all the details

In 1991, Donald Trump faced a precarious financial situation as a mid-level real estate developer with approximately $900 million in debt. His casino businesses were failing, and his high-profile split from his wife, Ivana, was dominating headlines.

Desperate for cash, Trump relied on unconventional support, with his father reportedly purchasing $3.35 million in casino chips without using them, helping Trump make a significant bond payment the previous year.

Many of Trump’s financial challenges originated in the 1980s, when he overpaid on acquisitions like the Eastern Air Lines Shuttle for $365 million and the Plaza Hotel for $400 million.

According to his associate, Barbara Res, these costly purchases were poor choices. The financial pressure intensified in the early 1990s recession, with Trump’s debts reportedly totaling $3.4 billion, of which he personally guaranteed over $800 million.

Massive Losses and Tax Implications

In 1995, Donald Trump’s state tax returns showed a staggering loss of $916 million, as revealed by a New York Times investigation. Although the source of this figure is unclear due to limited documentation, such a large loss would have allowed Trump to potentially avoid paying federal income taxes for years.

Trump’s legal representative, Alan Pomerantz, noted that while Trump anticipated profits from his acquisitions, they proved to be highly risky ventures with losses largely affecting his investors.

The Trump Taj Mahal: A Risky Gamble

One of Trump’s most ambitious ventures was his acquisition of the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. Described by Trump as the “eighth wonder of the world,” he purchased the unfinished property for over $600 million.

However, the Taj Mahal casino resort declared bankruptcy within a year of opening in 1990, marking a significant financial setback for Trump.

Tax-Fraud Allegations and the Trump Organization

Decades later, Trump’s financial practices were scrutinized in a tax-fraud trial involving the Trump Organization. Donald Bender, an accountant who had managed Trump’s taxes for 35 years, testified that Trump reported around $900 million in personal tax losses over 2009 and 2010. He also confirmed that the Trump Organization consistently reported annual losses from 2009 to 2018.

Prosecutors argued that the organization distributed large Christmas bonuses to executives as part of a tax-avoidance scheme. Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s former CFO, pleaded guilty to concealing approximately $1.8 million in perks, including apartment rent, luxury cars, and private school tuition, which were excluded from tax filings. He later repaid nearly $2 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties.

Financial Assistance from Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal

In a bid to ease financial pressures, Trump received an influx of cash from Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who purchased Trump’s yacht for around $18–$20 million. Though Trump originally bought the yacht for $29 million from the Sultan of Brunei three years earlier, this sale helped relieve some of his financial stress with creditors.

What Is Donald Trump’s Net Worth In 2024?

In 2024, estimates of Donald Trump’s net worth vary depending on the source, primarily due to the volatility in the value of his assets, particularly his significant stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social.

Bloomberg estimates his net worth at approximately $7.7 billion, while Forbes offers a slightly lower estimate of around $6.7 billion. This growth is largely attributed to the value of his shares in Trump Media, which alone account for around $5.6 billion of his wealth, despite fluctuating stock performance since the company went public earlier this year.

In addition to Trump Media, Trump’s assets include various real estate holdings, such as commercial properties, golf resorts, and the Mar-a-Lago estate. These properties add roughly $1.1 billion to his portfolio, with notable holdings like the Trump Tower and the Trump National Doral Miami.

However, Trump’s net worth is also offset by significant legal liabilities, estimated at over $560 million, which stem from ongoing legal battles and settlements. These combined factors make Trump’s wealth significant yet subject to continued legal and market-related fluctuations.

