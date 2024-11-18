Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
When Is Thanksgiving 2024? Everything About The Upcoming Holiday

As Thanksgiving approaches on November 28, 2024, families prepare to gather for traditions and festivities that usher in the holiday season. With the date falling late this year, the countdown to Christmas will be shorter than usual.

When Is Thanksgiving 2024? Everything About The Upcoming Holiday

Thanksgiving is approaching, bringing opportunities to share meals and quality time with family and friends.

Fourth Thursday of November

This year, the holiday falls later in the month, as Thanksgiving is always observed on the fourth Thursday of November. The date can range from as early as November 22 to as late as November 28. In 2024, holiday lands on its latest possible date, November 28, leaving less than four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which is on Wednesday, December 25.

When is Thanksgiving Day in 2024?

Thanksgiving in 2024 will be observed on Thursday, November 28, the fourth Thursday of the month. The practice of celebrating holiday on the fourth Thursday in November was established when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed legislation on December 26, 1941, designating it as the Federal Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to the National Archives. The first Thanksgiving, however, was declared in 1789 by President George Washington as a “Day of Publick Thanksgivin.”

When is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2024?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern Time. It will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

When is Black Friday in 2024?

Black Friday will be on Friday, November 29, the day after holiday. This day typically marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season and is a critical time for retailers due to numerous sales events.

When is Small Business Saturday in 2024?

Small Business Saturday will occur on Saturday, November 30, 2024. The Small Business Administration encourages shoppers to support small businesses on this day, highlighting their contributions to local communities. The event, co-sponsored by the SBA since 2011, was initially launched by American Express in 2010.

When is Cyber Monday in 2024?

Cyber Monday, known for significant online sales and discounts, will be observed on Monday, December 2, 2024, just over three weeks before Christmas.

Read More: International Men's Day 2024: Date, History, And The 6 Pillars You Need To Know

Black Friday Cyber Monday Thanksgiving Thanksgiving 2023 Thanksgiving 2024 Thanksgiving Day
