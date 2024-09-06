Who Is Aysenur Ezgi Eygi And What Led To Her Death In West Bank?

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old American woman of Turkish descent, was tragically killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, September 6.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old American woman of Turkish descent, was tragically killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, September 6. Eygi was reportedly shot in the head by Israeli troops during a Palestinian protest against settlement expansion in Beita, near Nablus, Palestinian doctors confirmed to the media.

Eygi, an activist with the Faz3a campaign, was actively involved in protecting farmers from violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers, a concern that has intensified since October 2023. According to Dr. Ward Basalat, Eygi succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at Rafida Hospital. Dr. Fouad Naffa, head of the hospital, also confirmed her death.

Eygi’s Background and Activism

Eygi, a psychology graduate from the University of Washington with a minor in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures, was working as an undergraduate peer mentor. Originally from Antalya, Turkey, she had attended West Seattle High School in the U.S. Her involvement in the Faz3a campaign brought her to the area just this week.

According to media reports Eygi was one of the casualties in a series of gunfire exchanges between Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and protesters. The IDF has yet to officially confirm these details. Eygi was not the only person injured; another individual was reportedly wounded but is expected to survive.

International and Local Reactions

Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas condemned the killing, emphasizing the severity of the situation. “This is her life, a foreign citizen holding American nationality … during peaceful popular protests,” Daghlas told media. He further asserted, “All legal measures will be submitted to the International Criminal Court. The bullets do not distinguish between a Palestinian, a child, a woman, or any nationality.”

Governor Daghlas called upon U.S. President Joe Biden to halt support for Israel, stating, “It is working hard to bomb hospitals and kill children and foreigners, including American nationals.”

Eygi’s death highlights the ongoing tensions and violence in the region, with calls for international accountability and further scrutiny of the actions of the Israeli military.

