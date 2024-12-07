Who Is Bashar al-Assad And Where Is He Now? Syrian President Might Be In Danger As Rebels Reach Damascus

A rebel commander, Hassan Abdel Ghani, confirmed the operation's objective, stating that their forces are now beginning the encirclement of Syria’s capital.

Syrian rebel forces have advanced to the suburbs of Damascus, the stronghold of President Bashar al-Assad, marking what insurgent leaders are calling the “final offensive.”

A rebel commander, Hassan Abdel Ghani, confirmed the operation’s objective, stating that their forces are now beginning the encirclement of Syria’s capital. Additionally, rebel fighters are reportedly moving towards Harasta, a suburb of Damascus, from the eastern regions of Syria.

Symbolic Protests in Damascus

In a symbolic act of defiance, anti-government protesters in Damascus managed to topple a statue of Hafez al-Assad, the late father of the current president. The statue, located in the suburb of Jaramana, was destroyed as dozens of people gathered to tear it down, according to witnesses.

The opposition movement has garnered support from several regional leaders. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope that the Syrian rebels would continue their push towards Damascus.

Erdogan voiced his backing for the offensive, emphasizing that the target is the capital and urging the resistance to maintain momentum despite challenges from Assad’s forces and allied groups.

In response to the escalating conflict, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared that the United States would not become involved in the Syrian civil war. Through a post on his social media platform, Trump stated, “Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, and the United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved!”

Who Is Bashar al-Assad And Where Is He Now?

Bashar al-Assad was born on September 11, 1965, in Damascus, Syria. He is the son of Hafez al-Assad, who served as Syria’s president from 1971 until his death in 2000. Assad completed his medical studies at Damascus University, graduating in 1988. Afterward, he worked as a doctor in the Syrian Army. In 1992, he pursued postgraduate studies in ophthalmology at the Western Eye Hospital in London.

In 1994, following the death of his older brother Bassel in a car accident, Bashar was recalled to Syria to assume the role of heir apparent. He entered the Syrian military academy and took over leadership in the Syrian occupation of Lebanon in 1998.

On July 17, 2000, Bashar al-Assad became Syria’s 19th president, succeeding his father who passed away in June of the same year. In the early years of his presidency, he faced significant internal political pressure, which led to a series of government crackdowns between 2001 and 2002.

These actions effectively ended the “Damascus Spring,” a period marked by a push for greater political freedoms and democratic reforms in Syria.