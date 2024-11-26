Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Chinmoy Krishna Das And Why Was The Outspoken Hindu Priest Arrested By Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent Hindu leader in Bangladesh, has been arrested on sedition charges, sparking protests and international condemnation. The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing religious tensions and the treatment of minorities in the country.

Who Is Chinmoy Krishna Das And Why Was The Outspoken Hindu Priest Arrested By Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the spokesperson for Bangladesh’s Sanatan Jagaran Manch and the head of Pundarik Dham in Chattogram, has been sent to jail on charges of sedition. His detention followed an arrest by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. This development sparked protests in Chattogram demanding his release.

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das?

Chinmoy Krishna Das serves as the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sommilito Sanatan Jagaran Jot, a coalition comprising two religious bodies: the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Manch and the Bangladesh Sommilito Shankhaloghu Jot. These organizations advocate for the rights of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Additionally, he is the head of Pundarik Dham in Hathazari thana, approximately 18 kilometers from Chittagong city.

Charges against Chinmoy Krishna Das

On October 30, a case was filed against Chinmoy and 18 others at Chattogram’s Kotwali Police Station. The charges accuse them of disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag during a Hindu community rally in Chattogram’s New Market area. Following his arrest, Chinmoy’s legal team sought bail, but the court rejected their petition. Additional Police Commissioner of the DB, Rezaul Karim Mallik, confirmed his transfer to jail.

Outspoken advocate for Hindu rights

Chinmoy Krishna Das has been an outspoken advocate for Hindu rights in Bangladesh and has criticized hate attacks and religious discrimination against minorities. He also faces allegations related to leading a rally in Chattogram in October, where he is accused of disrespecting the national flag. Dhaka police spokesperson Talebur Rahman confirmed his arrest but did not provide details about the charges.

Reaction from India’s Ministry of External Affairs

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed “deep concern” over the denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das. In a statement, the MEA noted:

“This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and businesses, as well as theft, vandalism, and desecration of deities and temples. It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das.”

The MEA urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities, emphasizing their right to peaceful assembly and expression.

ISKCON condemns the arrest

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) strongly condemned the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), ISKCON referred to the allegations against him as baseless, asserting that ISKCON is a “peace-loving Bhakti movement.” The organization called on the Indian government to intervene, urging diplomatic communication with Bangladesh to resolve the matter.

“We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world,” ISKCON stated.

ISKCON also reiterated its peaceful nature and urged immediate action by the Indian government to ensure justice for the priest.

Read More: Fresh Protests Rock Bangladesh As Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Sent To Jail

Filed under

Bangladesh Hindu Priest Arrested bangladeshi hindus Chinmoy Krishna Das Hindu Priest Arrested ISKCON Sanatan Jagaran Manch Sedition
Advertisement

Also Read

Sambhal Riots: First CCTV Footage Surfaces Following Violent Protest | WATCH

Sambhal Riots: First CCTV Footage Surfaces Following Violent Protest | WATCH

Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head In Sand’

Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head...

Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

Entertainment

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He Play Here

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After The Movie Release

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity Girl?

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To Make New Music Due To This MEDICAL Reason

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox