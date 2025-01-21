Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Who Is Isabella Maria DeLuca? Conservative Influencer Arrested During Capitol Riots Pardoned By Trump, Elon Musk Congratulates

DeLuca’s pardon was part of a sweeping action on Trump’s first day back in office, during which he signed a record number of executive orders.

Who Is Isabella Maria DeLuca? Conservative Influencer Arrested During Capitol Riots Pardoned By Trump, Elon Musk Congratulates

Isabella Maria DeLuca, a conservative social media influencer charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, received a pardon from President Donald Trump just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

DeLuca, who was arrested in March 2024 in Irvine, California, faced misdemeanor charges, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct, and unauthorized entry into a restricted area.

Allegations Against DeLuca

DeLuca was accused of entering the Capitol through a broken window and aiding rioters by passing a table outside. According to the FBI, the table was later used as a weapon against law enforcement officers.

Despite being offered a plea deal that included a year-long prison sentence and a $100,000 fine, DeLuca declined the offer, holding firm to her defense.

Following the pardon, DeLuca expressed gratitude on social media, acknowledging her legal team, particularly her lawyer Anthony Sabatini, for their efforts. On X (formerly Twitter), she posted:

“Tonight, I was pardoned by President Trump. Promises made were promises kept.”

In a subsequent post, DeLuca shared her emotional response, writing:

“I just got the call that I am officially pardoned. Thank you, God.”

Elon Musk, now part of the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) established by Trump, congratulated her on the platform.

Who Is Isabella Maria DeLuca?

DeLuca is a former congressional intern and media associate at the Gold Institute for International Strategy. She has been active in conservative circles, previously working with groups like Turning Point USA and interning for Republican lawmakers, including Lee Zeldin of New York and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

Her participation in the Capitol riots was well-documented through social media posts. Initially, DeLuca denied entering the building but later admitted to being present, defending her actions by stating,

“It’s our house,” referring to the Capitol building.

Trump Pardons Over 1,500 January 6 Defendants

DeLuca’s pardon was part of a sweeping action on Trump’s first day back in office, during which he signed a record number of executive orders. Among these, over 1,500 individuals involved in the Capitol riots received pardons.

Trump’s mass pardons have drawn significant criticism, particularly from law enforcement. Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was injured during the Capitol attack, expressed his anger during an interview with CNN.

“I have been betrayed by my country and by those who supported Donald Trump,” Fanone said. “Six individuals who assaulted me and hundreds of other officers on January 6 will now walk free.”

Fanone also accused the Republican Party of hypocrisy, stating they pardoned individuals who assaulted law enforcement while claiming to support police officers. The decision has further fueled ongoing debates surrounding accountability and justice for the events of January 6, leaving a sharp divide in public opinion.

ALSO READ: Biden Removed The Diet Coke Button From Oval Office But Trump Brings It Back On Very First Day Of Office

