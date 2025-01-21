In his 2019 book Team of Vipers, former White House aide Chris Sims revealed that Trump often used the button to prank guests. “Out of nowhere, he’d suddenly press the button,” Sims wrote.

As Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office for his second, non-consecutive term, the highly talked-about Diet Coke button made its reappearance. The distinctive red button, housed in a wooden box on the president’s resolute desk, allows Trump to summon his favorite beverage with a single press.

What Does The Diet Coke Button’s Do

Pressing the button alerts White House butlers to deliver a Diet Coke to the Oval Office. This feature, removed by Joe Biden in 2021, has once again become a staple under Trump’s presidency.

In a 2017 interview with The Financial Times, Trump humorously remarked, “Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button.” It’s no secret that Trump is a devoted Diet Coke fan, reportedly consuming up to 12 cans daily during his first term.

🚨 WSJ: The Diet Coke Button is BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nq36FwjKKu — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 20, 2025

Trump’s Red Button Prank

In his 2019 book Team of Vipers, former White House aide Chris Sims revealed that Trump often used the button to prank guests. “Out of nowhere, he’d suddenly press the button,” Sims wrote.

Guests would initially appear startled, assuming it was tied to nuclear capabilities, only to be surprised when a steward arrived with a silver platter carrying a glass of Diet Coke. Trump reportedly found the reactions hilarious.

Oval Office Redecoration

Beyond the return of the Diet Coke button, Trump’s Oval Office has undergone notable redecorations:

Benjamin Franklin Portrait: Newly added to the decor.

Andrew Jackson Painting: Featured prominently as a fresh addition.

George Washington Portrait: Continues to hang over the fireplace.

Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson Portraits: These historical figures now grace the walls.

Winston Churchill Bust: Positioned near the fireplace, just as it was during Trump’s first term.

Martin Luther King Jr. Bust: Retained from both Trump’s and Biden’s terms.

The gold curtains, originally selected by Trump during his first term and kept by Biden, remain in the office. With these personalized touches, Trump’s Oval Office reflects his unique style and presidential quirks, marking the start of his renewed term.