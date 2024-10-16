Who Is Jagmeet Singh? Supporter Of Khalistani Movement Who Calls To BAN RSS

His demands come in light of allegations linking Indian officials to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen who was designated a terrorist by India.

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), has recently called for the Canadian government to impose economic sanctions and ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) amid rising diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

Jagmeet Singh Supports Expelling Indian diplomats

Nijjar, a prominent advocate for the Khalistan movement, was killed in June 2023. Singh has consistently voiced concerns over the involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the incident. Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations that Indian officials were involved in Nijjar’s murder, Singh expressed support for expelling Indian diplomats and called for robust actions against the RSS in Canada.

Singh asserted that Canada has credible evidence suggesting that the Indian government was behind Nijjar’s assassination and emphasized the fear and intimidation faced by the Sikh community in Canada. He described the situation as serious, stating, “Canada has long held credible evidence that the Narendra Modi government was involved in the murder of Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.” He also noted that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating claims of targeted harassment against pro-Khalistani figures by Indian diplomats.

The RCMP has revealed that organized crime networks may have been used to execute political assassinations and other illicit activities in Canada. Singh highlighted the implications of such actions, warning that the threats posed by this violence extend beyond the targeted individuals to all Canadians.

Jagmeet Singh’s Early Life

Jagmeet Singh, born in Scarborough, Ontario, on January 2, 1979, is the first leader of a major federal political party in Canada to come from a visible minority. His parents immigrated from Punjab, India, in search of better opportunities. Before entering politics, Singh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a law degree and worked as a criminal defense lawyer.

He first entered public office as a Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) in Ontario in 2011, later becoming the leader of the NDP in 2017. Known for his progressive policies, Singh has been an influential figure in shaping discussions on social and economic justice in Canada. Despite facing controversy due to his support for Khalistan and criticism of India’s government, he remains a significant voice in Canadian politics. Singh, who is married to fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur and has a daughter, has drawn media attention for both his political stances and his unique personal style.

