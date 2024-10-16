Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Jagmeet Singh? Supporter Of Khalistani Movement Who Calls To BAN RSS

His demands come in light of allegations linking Indian officials to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen who was designated a terrorist by India.

Who Is Jagmeet Singh? Supporter Of Khalistani Movement Who Calls To BAN RSS

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), has recently called for the Canadian government to impose economic sanctions and ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) amid rising diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

His demands come in light of allegations linking Indian officials to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen who was designated a terrorist by India.

Jagmeet Singh Supports Expelling Indian diplomats

Nijjar, a prominent advocate for the Khalistan movement, was killed in June 2023. Singh has consistently voiced concerns over the involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the incident. Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations that Indian officials were involved in Nijjar’s murder, Singh expressed support for expelling Indian diplomats and called for robust actions against the RSS in Canada.

Singh asserted that Canada has credible evidence suggesting that the Indian government was behind Nijjar’s assassination and emphasized the fear and intimidation faced by the Sikh community in Canada. He described the situation as serious, stating, “Canada has long held credible evidence that the Narendra Modi government was involved in the murder of Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.” He also noted that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating claims of targeted harassment against pro-Khalistani figures by Indian diplomats.

The RCMP has revealed that organized crime networks may have been used to execute political assassinations and other illicit activities in Canada. Singh highlighted the implications of such actions, warning that the threats posed by this violence extend beyond the targeted individuals to all Canadians.

Jagmeet Singh’s Early Life

Jagmeet Singh, born in Scarborough, Ontario, on January 2, 1979, is the first leader of a major federal political party in Canada to come from a visible minority. His parents immigrated from Punjab, India, in search of better opportunities. Before entering politics, Singh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a law degree and worked as a criminal defense lawyer.

He first entered public office as a Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) in Ontario in 2011, later becoming the leader of the NDP in 2017. Known for his progressive policies, Singh has been an influential figure in shaping discussions on social and economic justice in Canada. Despite facing controversy due to his support for Khalistan and criticism of India’s government, he remains a significant voice in Canadian politics. Singh, who is married to fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur and has a daughter, has drawn media attention for both his political stances and his unique personal style.

Also Read: Ex-Diplomat Blames PM Trudeau For Strained India-Canada Ties, Supports Extremists

Filed under

Ban RSS Canada politics rss Sikhs In Canada Who Is Jagmeet Singh?
Advertisement

Also Read

Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia Submerged In Rain Chaos Amid Thunderstorms

Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia Submerged In Rain Chaos Amid Thunderstorms

New Jersey Man Files Lawsuit Against Trump Hotel Over Pool Injury Incident

New Jersey Man Files Lawsuit Against Trump Hotel Over Pool Injury Incident

What Happened Between Indira Gandhi & Pierre Trudeau Over Khalistan In 1982?

What Happened Between Indira Gandhi & Pierre Trudeau Over Khalistan In 1982?

Canadian Air Force Rescues 191 Stranded Air India Passengers After Bomb Threat

Canadian Air Force Rescues 191 Stranded Air India Passengers After Bomb Threat

Thomas Tuchel Appointed As New Boss Of England Football Team

Thomas Tuchel Appointed As New Boss Of England Football Team

Entertainment

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox