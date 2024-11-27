Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Who Is John Phelan? US Businessman And Trump’s Donor With No Military Experience To Head US Navy

President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of businessman John Phelan as the next Secretary of the Navy. Trump praised Phelan's leadership and intelligence, emphasizing his vision to advance the "America First" agenda and strengthen the Navy.

Who Is John Phelan? US Businessman And Trump’s Donor With No Military Experience To Head US Navy

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nomination of businessman John Phelan to serve as the next Secretary of the Navy.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, Trump praised Phelan, stating, “John will be a tremendous force for our Naval Servicemembers, and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision. He will put the business of the US Navy above all else.”

Trump praises John Phelan

Phelan, who founded Rugger Management LLC, a private investment firm based in Florida, holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Trump commended Phelan’s intelligence and leadership, saying, “John’s intelligence and leadership are unmatched. His incredible knowledge and experience will elevate the lives of the brave Americans who serve our Nation! I look forward to working with him.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Phelan will succeed Carlos Del Toro as Secretary of the Navy. Del Toro, a Cuban-American entrepreneur, currently holds the position and is the second Hispanic American to serve in this role.

Who is John Phelan?

Known for co-founding MSD Capital, the investment firm for Michael Dell, Phelan has built his career around finance. Despite this, Trump has consistently praised Phelan’s leadership abilities. “John’s intelligence and leadership are unmatched,” the president-elect reiterated.

Beyond his business career, Phelan and his wife, Amy, are recognized for their art collection, which includes works by Picasso, Andy Warhol, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The couple also owns a $38 million estate in Aspen, Colorado, where they hosted a fundraiser for Trump in August, according to *The Art Newspaper*. Phelan has been a prominent financial supporter of the president, contributing more than $800,000 to Trump’s 2024 campaign against Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

Lack of military experience

Phelan, a native of Coral Gables, Florida, is also active on the boards of several museums. He and his wife have a daughter, Makenzie Moon Phelan.

While Phelan lacks military experience, a characteristic that is somewhat unconventional for the role, his nomination aligns with Trump’s preference for business leaders who share his vision. The Senate will need to approve the nomination, requiring a simple majority vote. In the event of a tie, Vice President-elect JD Vance is expected to cast the deciding vote.

The most recent Secretary of the Navy without military experience was Donald C. Winter, who served under President George W. Bush from 2006 to 2009.

Removing wokeness from US military

Trump, along with Phelan and other nominees, has expressed a clear intent to remove “wokeness” from the military. The term “woke” is often used to describe an emphasis on social justice, identity politics, and political correctness. Critics argue that such focus undermines military readiness and prioritizes diversity and inclusivity at the expense of traditional values and discipline. Trump and his supporters contend that this focus could weaken the effectiveness of the armed forces.

Filed under

donald trump John Phelan John Phelan career Navy Secretary Secretary of Navy US Military US Navy
Advertisement

