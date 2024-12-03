Who Is Kim Keon Hee? All About South Korea First Lady’s Net Worth, Children And Top Controversies

Establishing herself in the arts and design sector, she worked as an instructor at various schools and universities. In 2007, Kim founded Covana Contents, a company dedicated to cultural content production.

Kim Keon Hee married South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in 2012, years before he assumed office as the country’s 13th president in 2022.

The couple reportedly knew each other for a long time, with Kim joking in a 2018 interview that she married Yoon because she believed no one else would due to his financial struggles. They have no children but share a home with four dogs and three cats.

Who Is Kim Keon Hee?

Kim Keon-hee, born in 1972, pursued her undergraduate studies in painting at Kyonggi University. She advanced her education with a master’s degree in art education and later earned a doctorate specializing in digital content design. She stated in a 2015 interview with DongA Business Review that her passion for art drove her to establish a business that promotes cultural value.

An acquaintance reportedly advised the pair to marry, describing them as a good match. Kim has pursued a career as an entrepreneur, focusing on art and design.

Despite her high-profile role as First Lady, Kim has emphasized her desire to maintain her career, stating she would not become a housewife solely because of her husband’s political position.

What Is Kim Keon-hee’s Net Worth?

Kim Keon-hee, the First Lady of South Korea and CEO of Covana Contents, has declared personal assets totaling approximately 7.1 billion won (about $5.7 million USD). Most of her wealth is held in bank deposits.

This figure is part of the combined 7.6 billion won disclosed by her and her husband, President Yoon Suk-yeol, under South Korea’s mandatory asset declaration laws for high-ranking officials​

Controversies Surrounding Kim Keon Hee

Plagiarism Allegations

Kim faced allegations of plagiarism in her PhD dissertation and other academic work. A Kookmin University investigation found her work fell short of current academic standards but stopped short of labeling it as misconduct.

Stock Manipulation Scandal

Kim’s financial accounts were linked to a stock manipulation scandal involving Deutsch Motors. The Seoul Central District Court found suspicious transactions in accounts belonging to Kim and her mother but could not directly implicate her.

President Yoon has maintained that Kim entrusted account management to a third party during the relevant period and denied her involvement in the alleged misconduct.

Tax Evasion Claims

Reports surfaced in 2019 that Kim’s property had been seized multiple times between 2012 and 2015 for unpaid taxes. Yoon’s team explained the oversight as an administrative error during their relocation.

Exaggerated Credentials

Kim admitted in 2021 to exaggerating her professional qualifications while applying for university positions. She later apologized publicly for the misrepresentation.

Jewelry Controversy

Kim faced criticism for wearing an ornate necklace, reportedly valued at $45,500, during a state visit to Spain. The necklace was omitted from official property reports, but the president’s office claimed it was borrowed.

Critics have accused Kim of contributing to a “dishonest” image, but she has worked to move past her controversies. In a 2022 interview with the Korea Herald, she emphasized her role in supporting her husband’s presidency, stating she aims to provide a stable environment for him to manage state affairs effectively.