Who Is Lex Fridman? The American Podcaster To Host Podcast With PM Modi

As is widely known, the Lex Fridman Podcast host, Fridman, broke out the news that he would be doing his podcast with the Prime Minister of India, PM Modi on social media. He posted, “I’ll be doing a podcast with @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I’ve never been to India, so I’m excited to finally visit and experience as much as I can all the facets of this vibrant, historic culture and its marvelous people.”

I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I’ve never been to India, so I’m excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) January 18, 2025

The Indian leader is scheduled to join a very in-depth conversation with him for the podcast where Fridman can discuss issues regarding socio-economic growth in India up to leadership under Modi’s and his future visions for India.

Who Is Lex Fridman?

Lex Fridman is an American computer scientist who has received much attention through his podcast, which he started hosting in 2018. The Lex Fridman Podcast has become a show where Fridman interviews influential figures from various sectors, including science, technology, sports, and politics.

His podcast is characterized by thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating discussion from world leaders and visionaries. He has had heavyweights such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, US President-elect Donald Trump, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his lists.

With over 4.5 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, Lex Fridman is indeed one of the top podcasters worldwide. The way he handles his interviews brings the most prominent people to the forefront.

In 2019, Fridman started gaining significant media attention after Elon Musk praised the study he led at MIT concerning how drivers concentrate while using Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving system. Despite having been criticized for not being peer-reviewed by experts in AI, the study elevated Fridman’s profile in the tech community.

Since then, Fridman’s podcast attracted diverse audiences: people started listening to know thought leaders and innovators within several industries discuss breakthroughs in AI, analyze intricate political topics, or open up about the personal stories of influencers.

Formerly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the People by WTF podcast by Nikhil Kamath; he is one of the founding fathers of Zerodha. In this two-hour discussion, Modi gave something about his early life, leadership philosophies, the present state of technological developments in India, and stories of personal triumph.

During the podcast, one memorable story included an interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Modi recounted how, during his first term in 2014, Xi expressed an interest in visiting Modi’s hometown, Vadnagar, due to a historical connection between the two regions.

