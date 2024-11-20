Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Who is Linda McMahon? Donald Trump Appoints WWE Co-Founder As New Education Secretary

Who is Linda McMahon? Donald Trump Appoints WWE Co-Founder As New Education Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Linda McMahon as his nominee for Secretary of Education, emphasizing her role in returning education control to state governments. Previously considered for the Commerce Department, McMahon brings a diverse background to the position.

Focus on State Control

Trump reaffirmed his commitment to decentralizing federal oversight of education, stating, “We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort.” This aligns with his broader promise to reduce the federal role in education while reallocating responsibilities to state governments.

Who is Linda McMahon?

McMahon served as Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA) from 2017 to 2019 during Trump’s first term. Before her political career, she co-founded Capitol Wrestling, now World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), alongside her husband, Vince McMahon.

In politics, McMahon ran as the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut in 2010 but was defeated by Democrat Richard Blumenthal. Despite the loss, she played a significant role in Trump’s transition team and served as chair of the board for the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank established in 2021.

Controversies and Achievements

Recently, both McMahons were named in a lawsuit alleging “systemic and pervasive abuse” of underage children within WWE. Despite these allegations, McMahon remains a prominent figure in Trump’s administration plans, recognized for her leadership and business acumen.

During the recent Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, McMahon praised Trump’s economic policies, stating, “President Trump is a job creator and the best friend American workers have had in the White House.”

Education Department’s Role

The Department of Education plays a vital role in funding public schools, managing federal student aid programs, and collecting education data nationwide. Under McMahon’s leadership, the department is expected to undergo significant reforms, focusing on reducing federal oversight and enhancing state-level governance.

Filed under

donald trump Linda McMahn Trump cabinet
